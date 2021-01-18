Our view: Trump’s legacy

Many Americans will be on pins and needles today, wondering if outgoing President Trump will have one last unpleasant surprise for the nation.
He’s expected to pardon or commute the sentences of up to 100 people today, a crowd that includes white collar criminals and high-profile rappers. And some have speculated, based on White House leaks, that he may try to pardon himself or members of his family for what are, at the moment, undefined crimes.
It would be an unprecedented presidential act — in keeping with a president who has always done things his own way, a trait that still cheers his many supporters, who number among the millions and wish he had found some way to remain in office for another five or six terms.
As for tomorrow, he plans to leave for Mar-a-Lago in the morning, from where he’s expected to host a televised, open-air, open-faced political rally — at the same time as President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
It will be one more act of rudeness on the world stage.
Trump leaves a legacy unlike the one he promised. The nation is in turmoil, sharply divided by politics, race and other factors. We’re at the height of a pandemic that has killed nearly 400,000 Americans — one that, Operation Warp Speed notwithstanding, Trump failed to effectively counter. The national deficit is higher than ever. Trump’s signature border wall came up short, both in terms of length and effectiveness, as did its promised financing.
And there was a bloody attempted coup.
“American carnage” indeed.
He also leaves behind a legacy of profligate lying that none should try to emulate — but some will.
Now that the Republican Party has lost the presidency and control of the U.S. Senate and House, many of its leaders will reassess. That’s good and proper; the party is in desperate need of course correction. Trump’s conspiracy theories may have been the best conspiracy theories — but they weren’t the first. The party has run on a steady diet of distortions and misinformation for some time now. That’s bad for the party and bad for America.
Make no mistake — the Republican Party is currently home to many conscientious leaders who exhibit competence, integrity and commitment to public service, especially on the local and state level. They’ve often earned our respect.
On the national level, some are also worthy of praise. They include Sen. Ben Sasse, whose op-ed in last week’s The Atlantic warned that indulging QAnon would destroy the Republican Party if it’s not rejected and debunked for the crackpot conspiracy mythology that it is.
"We can dedicate ourselves to defending the Constitution and perpetuating our best American institutions and traditions, or we can be a party of conspiracy theories, cable-news fantasies, and the ruin that comes with them," he wrote. “We can be the party of Eisenhower, or the party of the conspiracist Alex Jones.”
They also include the House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump last week, like first-term Rep. Peter Meijer (Mich.), who said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that he may have ended his political career with his vote. “But I think it's also important that we have elected leaders who are not thinking solely about what's in their individual self-interest, not what is going to be politically expedient, but what we actually need for the country.”
That’s a profile in courage.
We only wish North Carolina’s Republican contingency had joined him.
Unfortunately, the party is also home to a number of snake-oil salesmen, steeped in radical extremes, who hope to follow in Trump’s footsteps.
America needs a strong conservative party to help steer it into a responsible, balanced future. It must also be willing to work with Democrats for the benefit of all.
For the Republicans’ future, Trumpism must be rejected and love of country must prevail.