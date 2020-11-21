Our view: Trump’s vaccine success

There’s a Christmas present for you.

Thirty-five million more doses could be made available in February and March.

Shortly following Pfizer’s announcement, Moderna Inc. announced its success in testing a COVID-19 vaccine, rated at 94.5% effective. Moderna also will be applying for emergency authorization within weeks.

Other versions are also still being developed.

Despite these developments, neither vaccine is likely to be widely available until the spring. And the first doses will likely go, appropriately, to front-line health care workers. Even with emergency authorization, it could be a year before a vaccine is available to the public at large.

“Help is on the way,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said last week. But he added, “We need to actually double down on the public health measures as we're waiting for that help to come.”

Unfortunately, many more are likely to die between now and then — especially if they don’t take precautions.

So don’t put those masks away yet. This is good news, but it’s not a miracle.