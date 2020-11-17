Our view: Trusting the police

“We are here today to call out to the powers that be to say we’ve had enough, and no longer will we stand for our children being violated by the same folks that we pay our taxes to, to protect us,” said Bishop Todd Fulton, who co-chairs the social justice committee of the Ministers’ Conference.

Adams spoke more harshly yet, saying that as a Black woman, she is “tired of us always having to come and ask, or say, or want to know how did this happen. We all know how this happens. This is racism, y’all.”

We’ve become painfully and sadly aware that Black people in our society often do receive harsher treatment than their white counterparts in similar situations. Refusing to acknowledge the fact is naïve.

But it’s not the only explanation for what occurred — especially in Winston-Salem. As we’ve noted before, our officers have been receiving training in de-escalation techniques since 2012, as well as annual de-escalation and implicit bias training since at least 2017.

Thompson is right that the video “looks ugly.” It’s obvious that everyone involved, including Jones, is under pressure.