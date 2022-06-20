Our view: Ukrainian war still rages

With everything that’s happening in our country and our region, and with abundant distractions at our fingertips, it would be easy to forget that halfway around the world, a war rages — a war instigated by a powerful, oppressive invader that uses every resource at hand, from military might to a misinformation campaign designed to decimate morale, to illegally annex a nation that has implemented a bold but costly resistance.

But the resistance — powered by the Ukrainian people, under the leadership of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — is still strong and still determined to defeat the Russian invaders, pressed into service by the corrupt Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

On Sunday, perhaps with a mind to connecting with his allies in the West, Zelenskyy posted 10 photos of parents and their children, praising the fathers who “protect and defend the most precious.” The photos are all set against the backdrop of the war, from a man and woman holding their baby in a shell-battered hospital room to a soldier kneeling to kiss his child inside a subway station, now being used as a bomb shelter.

It’s a reminder that war takes no holiday.

The military invasion of Ukraine has been raging for a scant four months — it began with the first Russian troops crossing the border separating the two countries on Feb. 24, accompanied by a missile barrage — but it already seems much longer.

No doubt it feels like a lifetime to those involved — including the soldiers, many of them volunteers pressed into service, and the more than 2 million refugees who have been taken in by sympathetic nations, including the U.S.

Russia has shown little regard for international rules of war or human decency. Its military targets schools and hospitals and lies about providing “humanitarian corridors” for the safe passage of civilians. Reports from the ground tell of Russian soldiers who systematically rape Ukrainian men, women and children.

Yes, crimes can be committed even in war.

Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region is the site of concentrated fighting this week — a strategically important area that Russia is determined to capture — and despite resistance, it’s likely to fall.

“We must understand that the enemy has an advantage both in terms of personnel and weapons, so the situation is extremely difficult. And at this very minute these decisive battles are ongoing at the maximum intensity,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Monday.

As the war rages around them, Ukrainians are in desperate need of food, medical supplies, water and other life-saving materials.

The effects of the war are not confined to Ukrainian soil. Western nations have largely banned the import of Russian oil in an attempt to cut one of the rogue nation’s most lucrative means of funding its invasion. That’s contributed to the rising gas prices we feel.

A small price to pay, some patriots would say, for the cause of freedom.

Ukraine has been called “the breadbasket of the world” because it produces enough wheat to feed some 400 million people throughout the world.

“Well, that’s gone,” World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley said last month. Russian blockades have disrupted the distribution of Ukrainian agricultural products — a development a UN official calls “a real war crime.”

Little of that makes its way to the U.S., but its loss is likely to cause a ripple effect that could raise prices here, analysts say.

“The world’s poorest are going to suffer from this war,” Sal Gilbertie, president of Teucrium Trading LLC, which manages a wheat fund, told the Wall Street Journal. “It’s a crime against humanity.”

The U.S. has committed $54 billion this year in armaments and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, but Sen. Rob Portman, who co-chairs the Senate Ukraine Caucus, says more is needed — and that a Ukrainian victory is necessary.

Speaking at Dartmouth College on Friday, Portman and Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, vice-chair of the caucus, said they understood that the American people could feel the economic ripples of the war and our sanctions against Russia, but that our support is essential and should be unwavering.

“They are defending democracy not just for their country but for the rest of the world,” Shaheen said. “It’s about whether we’re going to stand up for other democracies.”

“Freedom isn’t free,” we’re often reminded. That’s certainly true in this case. Ukrainian freedom requires American support — and, every now and then, the undivided attention of the American people.