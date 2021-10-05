Our view: UNCSA confronts abuse

The recent allegations of sexual abuse committed and/or condoned by former instructors and administrators of the UNC School of the Arts are troubling and painful — for those associated with the school and for its many supporters throughout the community.
But they’re more troubling and painful for the alleged victims of the misdeeds, former students who are now coming forward to make their abuse known and seek overdue justice. We feel confident stating that the school’s supporters — including students, staff, faculty, administrators, legislators, arts admirers, arts professionals and so many North Carolina residents — realize the weight and consequence of the allegations and, more than anything, want justice for the former students — justice and healing.
Seven alumni of the UNC School of the Arts’ high school have come forward to say that they were emotionally and psychologically abused in the 1980s by school faculty members, the Journal’s Michael Hewlett reported Tuesday. They filed a lawsuit in Forsyth County Superior Court last week, alleging a pervasive culture of sexual abuse and exploitation over a 20-year period, starting in the 1970s.
They also filed individual lawsuits with the N.C. Industrial Commission.
In a news conference Monday, five of the alumni told harrowing tales of sexual predation and personal manipulation, in class and elsewhere, that damaged them psychologically.
“I am broken and have been for decades,” one of the plaintiffs, named Christopher (the Journal is identifying most of the plaintiffs by their first names), said.
Mary, also a plaintiff, said that the sexual abuse she experienced established a painful pattern for the rest of her life. “I can honestly say this damage has deeply and negatively impacted every relationship and every job I’ve ever had. This should never have happened to me or any other child at UNCSA. It was wrong and it must never happen again.”
Another plaintiff, Terence, said he attempted suicide twice as a result of the abuse.
Some alumni say they went along with instructors’ sexual advances, fearing that reporting them could adversely affect their education and their future careers.
They also allege that some school administrators knew about the abuse, but did nothing to halt or prevent it.
Several former administrators have been named in the lawsuits — and the names of dance instructors Richard Kuch (who is deceased) and Richard Gain, who allegedly engaged in sexual activity with male and female students, are featured prominently.
These allegations come to light as UNCSA installs a new chancellor, Brian Cole, previously the dean of UNCSA’s School of Music.
“Simply stated, we are horrified by the allegations of sexual abuse and are appalled by the concept that sexual abuse could happen under the guise of artistic training,” Cole said in a statement on Monday.
Cole pledged that school officials would listen to the accounts “with openness” and to “appreciate the courage it took for our former students and alumni to share their experiences.”
We share the sentiment.
Cole also noted that changes have been made since previous allegations came to light in 1995, including adding systems for reporting abuse.
We commend UNCSA for implementing these safeguards.
There’s no relief to be found in the fact that such behavior was once, it seems, widespread in academic circles.
“That was a different time,” some say. The trust we routinely placed in authority figures — including religious figures — seemed well-founded and beyond suspicion, and any relationship between teacher and student deemed “personal.”
That created the perfect environment for predation, such as that practiced by Dr. Larry Nassar, the widely respected USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University team doctor who abused his charges for decades under the very eyes of his victims’ parents.
But that means that today is a different time as well, one in which our sensibilities are more keen toward the power dynamics that create opportunities for sexual predators. Our society must work to eradicate those opportunities, once and for all.
UNCSA is the crowning gem of the City of Arts and Innovation, an institution like no other. Its presence has brought us prestige, culture and inspiration. As it confronts these problems head-on, we truly feel its best days lie ahead.