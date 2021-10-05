Our view: UNCSA confronts abuse

“I am broken and have been for decades,” one of the plaintiffs, named Christopher (the Journal is identifying most of the plaintiffs by their first names), said.

Mary, also a plaintiff, said that the sexual abuse she experienced established a painful pattern for the rest of her life. “I can honestly say this damage has deeply and negatively impacted every relationship and every job I’ve ever had. This should never have happened to me or any other child at UNCSA. It was wrong and it must never happen again.”

Another plaintiff, Terence, said he attempted suicide twice as a result of the abuse.

Some alumni say they went along with instructors’ sexual advances, fearing that reporting them could adversely affect their education and their future careers.

They also allege that some school administrators knew about the abuse, but did nothing to halt or prevent it.

Several former administrators have been named in the lawsuits — and the names of dance instructors Richard Kuch (who is deceased) and Richard Gain, who allegedly engaged in sexual activity with male and female students, are featured prominently.