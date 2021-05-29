Our view: Unworthy judges of racial education

He portrayed illegal immigrants crossing the Southern border as “rapists” and “drug dealers.” He called Black athletes protesting police brutality “sons of bitches” and said they should be fired. He claimed that a U.S. federal judge, an American citizen born in Indiana, would be unfair to him because “He’s a Mexican.” He repeatedly retweeted messages from white supremacist Twitter accounts. He called Haiti and African countries “s—-hole countries.” He reduced U.S. refugee intake to historic lows and drastically reduced legal immigration. Hate crimes against minorities surged under his administration, often committed by people who chanted his name. Despite his occasional, tepid denouncements, leaders of the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis saw in him a kindred spirit and gave him their full support.

And now the people who want nothing more than to return him to power also want to dictate what schools can and can’t teach our children about racism.

Across the country, there’s been an organized, concerted effort among Republicans to pass state and federal bills that limit or prevent the inclusion of the Pulitzer Prize winning The 1619 Project and “critical race theory,” a decades-old field of academic study, in school curricula. They’re often accompanied by bills that ban diversity training for federal employees and the military.