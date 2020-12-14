Our view: Violence is not welcome

"We all have the right to freedom of expression whether you agree or disagree is of no importance," he said. "The right to freedom of expression still and will exist, and we at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will charge anyone who assaults, harm or attempts to violate those rights."

This isn't the only time drivers have expressed their displeasure at the signs in Tempest's car.

Both the slogan and the organization “Black Lives Matter” seem to have angered a segment of the population, some of whom, purposely or otherwise, misinterpret its meaning to make it seem divisive rather than inclusive. (Some are also eager to dismiss the possibility of injustice in Breonna Taylor’s death.)

But one needn’t agree on its meaning or its mission to understand that coming to confrontational insults and blows over its expression accomplishes nothing but to make opponents look bad.

More concerning is the fact that violence motivated by racism is on the rise. Violent hate crimes and threats reached their highest levels in the U.S. in 16 years in 2018, according to the FBI.

Last August, a Burlington woman was charged with to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill for driving her truck at two 12-year-old Black girls.