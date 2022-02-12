Our view: Violent rhetoric must be rejected

Some may say this is simple and harmless hyperbole that appeals to conservatives’ gun-culture leanings — not meant to be taken too seriously.

But this is all occurring while election officials and school board members across the country are fielding death threats for simply doing their jobs.

“You and your family will be killed very slowly,” read a text message received by Tricia Raffensperger after her husband, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, refused to “find” enough votes to overturn the election in Trump’s favor.

Many, like Greene and Cawthorn, are leaning heavily into metaphors about “revolution” to overthrow “tyrants.” They’re feeding the notion that, if citizens are unhappy with their representatives, they can just pick up their guns and chase elected officials out of office, with the blessing of the Founding Fathers. It’s not only absurd — it’s dangerous.

This threat of violence festers in the air of a nation that is already on edge because of a pandemic, as well as economic and social challenges. It creates more anxiety and uncertainty in the general population — which may be why they’re doing it.