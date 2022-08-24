Our view: Voter, beware

“Let the buyer beware” is a truism that should be adapted to “Let the voter beware” during any election season. Multi-millions of dollars are spent on advertising campaigns by political candidates who not only want to say, “Vote for me,” but “Don’t vote for that other candidate, who is so horrendous we can’t believe he or she is even showing his or her face in public.” In the process, bending, twisting and spinning the facts into pretzels has become commonplace. All political ads — and some are real exercises in imagination — should be taken with a grain of salt and a bottle of aspirin.

It’s in that context that we see the situation between two elected officials who are currently engaged in a legal battle even as each runs for reelection to different offices today: N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein (a Democrat) and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill (a Republican).

In 2020, they were both running to be the state’s attorney general. During the heated race, Stein ran a 30-second ad that claimed O’Neill had mishandled a backlog of untested rape kits while serving as Forsyth DA.

O’Neill filed a complaint with the state Board of Elections. He stated that he had no authority over rape kits — their handling is a matter that resides between law-enforcement agencies and the State Crime Lab — and claimed Stein’s ad violated an obscure and rarely used 1931 state law that prohibits people from intentionally making false and derogatory statements about a candidate that would hurt that candidate’s chances of winning election.

Which, some would say, is standard operating procedure these days.

O’Neill called for a criminal investigation.

Twists and turns ensued. The elections board investigated and turned its results over to the Wake County District Attorney’s Office in 2021. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, a colleague of both attorneys, recused herself from the case. Stein sued Freeman and the Board of Elections. An attorney representing Stein argued that enforcing the 1931 law could “chill” political speech.

Earlier this week, a Wake County grand jury said that prosecutors have enough evidence to seek indictments against Stein and two campaign staffers over the ad.

The next day, a federal appellate court blocked the indictments.

From here, no one knows where it goes. But the clock is ticking; the statute of limitations for the alleged crime runs out in October, unless it’s extended.

O’Neill insists that Stein “blatantly lied to the people” in his campaign ad and is now seeking to have the 1931 law ruled unconstitutional “so that politicians like himself can routinely lie to the public without repercussion or punishment.”

Stein says O’Neill is lying. “The advertisement never says the kits were in his custody, only that he ‘left them on the shelf’ conveying that he was indifferent to and failed to address their presence in his prosecutorial district,” Stein’s lawsuit said, splitting the hairs rather closely.

This is no clear-cut matter. As Candace B. Marshall, associate counsel for the elections board, said, it was ambiguous whether the ad was false.

“Additionally, the NCSBE is concerned that if a violation is found, this might be an unconstitutional application of the statute,” she said.

Our experience is that the difference between opinion and fact is often stark, but not always. Sometimes there’s a thin line between the two; a gray area. Sometimes it’s a judgment call.

But skirting that line has become common for too many in their quest for political victory. The truth matters less than the ability to portray political foes as “enemies of the people” or worse. And the First Amendment has too often been used irresponsibly as an excuse to tell outright lies — some of them rather big.

Stein is no babe in the woods; he surely knew that his claim not only skirted the line, but scuffed its border. Perhaps a little restraint on his part would have been a better demonstration of his judicial acumen.

In the midst of this, it’s regrettable that rape victims became, to some degree, political pawns. Every agency involved should be working overtime to have those test kits processed as soon as possible.

It’s also regrettable that this situation arose in the first place. Both O’Neill and Stein are experienced court officers who have served their constituents well in many matters. They should run on their own records, not their ability to smear.