Our view: Voting rights must survive

The voting rights bills being pushed by the Biden administration seem to be dead — that’s everyone’s pre-mortem conclusion.
The bills are still scheduled for votes this week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is still, no doubt, trying every trick in the book and a few new ones to pass what many see as essential legislation to protect democracy.
He may fail. Not even every Democrat is on board with suppressing the filibuster — as Republicans have done repeatedly in the past to pass their preferred legislation — and passing the bill by simple-majority vote.
More is the loss for the nation, where voting rights, under coordinated attack from Republican state legislatures and complicit U.S. senators, hang by a thread because of voter suppression tactics and gerrymandering.
But nothing worthwhile is ever won easily, some say. And President Biden has beaten the odds more than once in a lifetime marked by challenge. So we’ll see.
The truth is that the current battle isn’t between Democrats and Republicans. It’s between self-determination and pre-determination. It’s between people who believe in democracy — the right of the American people to select their own leaders and govern themselves — and those who believe in authoritarianism — we won the election by hook or crook, we guarded our power from electoral challenge and now we’ll do what we want. It’s between right and wrong.
Many of those who support authoritarianism do so unwittingly, with a deeply ingrained belief that supporting their party’s advantage is better for everyone — even if they vote in legislators who can then never be voted out.
But many of those who support the cause of voting rights are, in fact, Republicans of long standing. They include Bill Kristol, founder of The Weekly Standard; former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele; author and Naval War College instructor Tom Nichols; former national security official Olivia Troye; former Illinois representative and tea-party Republican Joe Walsh; and former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens, author of “It Was All A Lie.”
Incidentally, none of them have had to ask Tucker Carlson for permission to speak up.
People with lesser Republican credentials will define them as RINOs — a claim with little merit, considering their adherence to many other conservative goals and policies.
The response to claims that democracy is at stake has been two-fold — that elections are best left to the states (even if the states suppress votes) and that the “woke” “socialists” — the Democrats — are the real threat to democracy.
But none of that is a denial of suppressing votes — they’re defenses of suppressing votes. Those arguments support the attempts to quash the people’s ability to make decisions about their own governing and plant it in the back pocket of politicians who can cement themselves firmly in office, even if a majority of voters would prefer otherwise.
Some of those politicians are Democrats.
Thursday was a bit frantic as President Biden met congressional Democrats to push the voting rights bills. In a refreshingly candid political moment, he admitted that he didn’t know if he’d succeed.
“I don’t know that we can get it done,” he said, “but I know one thing: As long as I have a breath in me, as long as I am in the White House, as long as I’m engaged at all, I’m gonna be fighting to change the way these legislatures have moved.”
Agree or disagree, that’s conviction.
As Biden stated, in years past, voting rights legislation passed Congress with bipartisan support — including the votes of 16 current Republican members of the Senate who have yet to voice their support this time around.
It’s not too late for Republican senators to change course — including North Carolina’s Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, whose legacy would thus be sealed in a positive accomplishment.
Adequate Republican support would also preserve the filibuster, which they claim as a priority.
An unlikely development, certainly, but stranger things have happened. Who expected Democrats to offer former Vice President Dick Cheney a warm welcome on the House floor on Jan. 6?