Our view: Voting rights must survive

Many of those who support authoritarianism do so unwittingly, with a deeply ingrained belief that supporting their party’s advantage is better for everyone — even if they vote in legislators who can then never be voted out.

But many of those who support the cause of voting rights are, in fact, Republicans of long standing. They include Bill Kristol, founder of The Weekly Standard; former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele; author and Naval War College instructor Tom Nichols; former national security official Olivia Troye; former Illinois representative and tea-party Republican Joe Walsh; and former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens, author of “It Was All A Lie.”

Incidentally, none of them have had to ask Tucker Carlson for permission to speak up.

People with lesser Republican credentials will define them as RINOs — a claim with little merit, considering their adherence to many other conservative goals and policies.

The response to claims that democracy is at stake has been two-fold — that elections are best left to the states (even if the states suppress votes) and that the “woke” “socialists” — the Democrats — are the real threat to democracy.