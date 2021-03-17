Our view: Want credit, Mr. Trump? Well, here's your shot.

Yet you also said this: “But you know again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by that, and I agree with that also.”

What does that mean? No one’s freedoms are at risk here. No one is being forced to take the vaccine. They do so only by choice.

We’re just asking you to encourage them to make that choice to benefit themselves, their loved ones and others. And to remind them that the sooner most Americans get their shots, the sooner the economy will recover and the sooner life as we once knew it will return.

When you punctuate your comments with seeds of doubt, it’s not helpful, especially in a time so rife with distrust and disinformation. In other words, a fuzzy endorsement may in some ways be worse than no endorsement at all.

The asterisk you attached to your remarks on Fox recalls the similarly confusing words you spoke about mask-wearing, which were unclear and contradictory. That’s why it’s important for you to spread your message about the value of vaccinations, loudly and clearly, every chance you get, and that you encourage other Republican leaders to follow suit. You, of all people, know the effectiveness of a theme, repeated over and over.