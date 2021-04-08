Our view: We are the water tank champions

Winston-Salem is known for many things: our tobacco history, our Moravian roots, our talented artistic community. But among the Moravian stars, clamshell gas stations and tin coffee pots, there are otter symbols that could serve as appropriate representatives of our fair city, including the Sides Road Water Tank off Peters Creek Parkway, on which the colorful painting of a playful river otter has made a splash for several years now. Earlier this week, the tank won a national championship in an annual contest that celebrates essential community services. We’re not surprised, but are certainly ottered — um, honored.
The river otter, designed and painted by the artist Daas in 2018, no doubt elicits notice from those who pass by it daily, or occasionally, in their ottermobiles. The cheerful fellow, 50 feet tall, sitting in repose, gives passersby paws as he greets them with a smile.
The award is sponsored by Engaging Local Government Leaders, an “accidental professional association,” it claims on its website, that began in Portland, Ore., in 2012. Every year it selects a level of local public service — analysts, mayors, librarians, planners — to honor with its Knope Award, named for enthusiastic public servant Leslie Knope, played by actress/writer Amy Poehler in the TV show “Parks and Recreation.” This year, the competition was for the best public water system in the country, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported earlier this week.
Our otter paddled to the front of the competition with 3,036 votes, beating a wastewater treatment plant in Athens, Ga., that only had 2,615 votes to otter — um, offer.
Of course ours won. How could it be otterwise?
“This year, by focusing on water, wastewater and stormwater facilities, we wanted to showcase how critical these services are to thriving and livable communities,” Kirsten Wyatt, the executive director of ELGL, said. “It’s an added bonus that this year’s National Champion is also simply adorable and reminds local government of the powerful connection between public services and public art.”
How right she is. The adorable tank is the result of a partnership between the city’s Public Arts Commission, the Lidl grocery chain and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, which collaborated swimmingly. They should all share in the victory.
And the commission’s members otter keep in mind the power of whimsy to lift the spirits and hearts of local residents — and to receive occasional notice on a national scale. Cheers to all involved for producing and promoting this mural, inspired by one of our favorite wildlife inhabitants. Such efforts help keep us afloat.