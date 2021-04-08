Our view: We are the water tank champions

Winston-Salem is known for many things: our tobacco history, our Moravian roots, our talented artistic community. But among the Moravian stars, clamshell gas stations and tin coffee pots, there are otter symbols that could serve as appropriate representatives of our fair city, including the Sides Road Water Tank off Peters Creek Parkway, on which the colorful painting of a playful river otter has made a splash for several years now. Earlier this week, the tank won a national championship in an annual contest that celebrates essential community services. We’re not surprised, but are certainly ottered — um, honored.

The river otter, designed and painted by the artist Daas in 2018, no doubt elicits notice from those who pass by it daily, or occasionally, in their ottermobiles. The cheerful fellow, 50 feet tall, sitting in repose, gives passersby paws as he greets them with a smile.