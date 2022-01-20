Our view: We must end gerrymandering

Then there’s Illinois, where Democrats have feathered their nests with 13 Democratic-leaning seats and three Republican-leaning seats — a net gain of two for the Democrats over the old map.

One of the GOP casualties of those new lines is Adam Kinzinger, a Republican who has been dissed by his party and all but disowned by his family for standing up to Trump.

“Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God!” family members said to him in a handwritten letter.

Kinzinger was one of only 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot and sits on the House panel investigating Jan. 6. So naturally, Democrats placed him in a district with another incumbent Republican, Darin LaHood.

“I know I’m not alone — there are many Americans desperately searching for a better way,” Kinzinger, a military veteran, said in announcing his decision not to seek reelection in the new district.

“They want solutions, not more problems. They want action, not extremism. They want light, not darkness. And the sooner we do it, the better it will be for the land that we love,” he said. “Now is the time to put country first.”