Our view: We must protect democracy

As serious as the rejection of fair elections is, it seems but part of a more philosophical rejection of democracy itself.

Last year, Republican officials in Mississippi and Missouri overturned voter-supported ballot initiatives to establish medical marijuana programs. In 2018, after voter-supported Medicaid expansion and increased funding for education was passed in Idaho, the Republican legislature passed laws that make future ballot initiatives more difficult to pass. More than 125 bills were introduced into 31 state legislatures to amend or change the referendum or ballot initiative process in 2021, according to data compiled by Ballotpedia for NBC News. Republican legislators are certain that they know better than their constituents.

Some Republicans seem to be on the verge of just admitting that they no longer believe in democracy, like Rep. Mike Lee, who in 2020 tweeted: “Democracy isn’t the objective; liberty, peace, and prosperity are. We want the human condition to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that.”

Of course, not all Republicans have bought into this anti-democracy movement. Some want to win elections the old-fashioned way: by getting more votes. They still believe that voters should select their legislators rather than the other way around.