Our view: We must turn the tide of gun violence

And now, some uber-conservatives, like U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, are out there telling their base to arm up because when the voting booth fails to give them the results they want, they’ll have to start shooting. Attorney General Merrick Garland warned the country Tuesday that small domestic terror cells are likely preparing for such violence.

Despite the gunfire at Hanes Park on Monday, some will still think they’re safe because of their neighborhoods — or because of their own guns. But having a gun doesn’t always save people from ambush.

In the meantime, an AP investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s, with some resurfacing in violent crimes. And a federal judge in California, of all places, just channeled the NRA to declare that an AR-15 is comparable to a Swiss Army knife — just another fine tool for the layman to possess.

The country is gun-crazy.

We need our legislators to implement, not confiscation, but the kind of commonsense gun laws that have led to greater gun safety and fewer deaths in some of the states that have been allowed to implement them.

If they insist that guns belong on the streets, then they bear responsibility for the results.