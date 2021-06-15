 Skip to main content
Our view: We must turn the tide of gun violence
Our view

Our view: We must turn the tide of gun violence

sh

Winston-Salem police work at the scene of a shootout on Monday at Hanes Park in Winston-Salem.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

The word arrived via social media for many in the West End and West Highland neighborhoods last yesterday afternoon:

“W-S friends: Active shooter at Hanes Park. Cops are on it. Please stay inside, avoid the West End if you can.”

The Journal was right behind, with reporters on the street.

Nobody expected this.

Not here.

Not in a “nice” part of town.

A 26-year-old Winston-Salem man was shot and taken into custody following a shootout with police in Hanes Park that one witness described as sounding like “fricking Gettysburg.” He’s in the hospital in stable condition, the Journal reported.

“I don’t know how anybody (else) wasn’t hit,” one officer said.

During the shootout, children in a summer camp were rushed inside; tennis players and walkers took cover.

The shootout followed the man’s surprising attack on the Winston-Salem Police Department District One substation on Northpoint Boulevard, where he fired more than a dozen shots into the building. Police chased him four miles to the park.

This followed, apparently, the deaths of his mother and grandmother — his mother by gunshot wound. Both deaths are being investigated as homicides.

But this isn’t the only shooting our city has experienced this year, not by far.

Direz Lukeem Shannon, a 31-year-old Winston-Salem man, was shot to death on Saturday evening following an argument at a party. His was the 18th homicide of the year.

Twenty-two-year-old Tristen Leecole Gadberry was shot and killed on Friday. Tyreik Malik Arthur Keitt was also killed in a shooting Friday and four others, including a juvenile, were injured.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough are scheduled to speak about these deaths Wednesday — deaths that seem to be harbingers of what we’re expecting to be a summer of violence. We look to these capable officers to provide solutions.

But it’s not their responsibility alone. None of this has occurred in a vacuum.

Nationwide, gun violence has begun rising after a decadelong grace period.

Over the weekend, mass shootings in Austin, Cleveland, Chicago and Savannah left 38 people wounded — including several children — and six dead. As we wrote on Tuesday, a mass shooting that left three dead was reported in Alabama. It’s hard to keep up.

“It’s very disturbing what we’re seeing across the country and the level of gun violence that we’re seeing across the country. It’s disturbing and it’s senseless,” Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, which monitors media and police reports, more than 8,700 people in the U.S. have died of gun violence as of Sunday. And while mass shootings spiked to 600 last year, as of Sunday, there had been at least 267 mass shootings so far in 2021.

It’s easy to point to hypothetical causes: The heat. The pandemic. The end of the pandemic. Some will find a way to blame the people who have been lobbying the hardest to have loose guns taken off the street.

There’s likely no one reason; they vary from attack to attack.

But one fact is still clear as rain: This is the only civilized country in the world that has this kind of gun violence. This is the only civilized country in the world that has been so charmed by firepower that we think it belongs in pedestrian hands.

The roots of this gun worship are not only found in a liberal reading of the Second Amendment to our Constitution that ignores the phrase “well regulated,” but in our culture.

Some legislators will point to the roots of the fruit: poverty and a lack of opportunity and education. Many of them are fighting to change these factors.

Some legislators point to mental illness as the true culprit — while doing little to nothing to treat the problem.

And now, some uber-conservatives, like U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, are out there telling their base to arm up because when the voting booth fails to give them the results they want, they’ll have to start shooting. Attorney General Merrick Garland warned the country Tuesday that small domestic terror cells are likely preparing for such violence.

Despite the gunfire at Hanes Park on Monday, some will still think they’re safe because of their neighborhoods — or because of their own guns. But having a gun doesn’t always save people from ambush.

In the meantime, an AP investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s, with some resurfacing in violent crimes. And a federal judge in California, of all places, just channeled the NRA to declare that an AR-15 is comparable to a Swiss Army knife — just another fine tool for the layman to possess.

The country is gun-crazy.

We need our legislators to implement, not confiscation, but the kind of commonsense gun laws that have led to greater gun safety and fewer deaths in some of the states that have been allowed to implement them.

If they insist that guns belong on the streets, then they bear responsibility for the results.

Nobody, child or adult, should have to live with the fear of gun violence erupting in their neighborhood. But the violence is going to get worse unless we take steps now to stem and turn the tide.



