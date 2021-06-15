Our view: We must turn the tide of gun violence

The word arrived via social media for many in the West End and West Highland neighborhoods last yesterday afternoon:
“W-S friends: Active shooter at Hanes Park. Cops are on it. Please stay inside, avoid the West End if you can.”
The Journal was right behind, with reporters on the street.
Nobody expected this.
Not here.
Not in a “nice” part of town.
A 26-year-old Winston-Salem man was shot and taken into custody following a shootout with police in Hanes Park that one witness described as sounding like “fricking Gettysburg.” He’s in the hospital in stable condition, the Journal reported.
“I don’t know how anybody (else) wasn’t hit,” one officer said.
During the shootout, children in a summer camp were rushed inside; tennis players and walkers took cover.
The shootout followed the man’s surprising attack on the Winston-Salem Police Department District One substation on Northpoint Boulevard, where he fired more than a dozen shots into the building. Police chased him four miles to the park.
This followed, apparently, the deaths of his mother and grandmother — his mother by gunshot wound. Both deaths are being investigated as homicides.
But this isn’t the only shooting our city has experienced this year, not by far.
Direz Lukeem Shannon, a 31-year-old Winston-Salem man, was shot to death on Saturday evening following an argument at a party. His was the 18th homicide of the year.
Twenty-two-year-old Tristen Leecole Gadberry was shot and killed on Friday. Tyreik Malik Arthur Keitt was also killed in a shooting Friday and four others, including a juvenile, were injured.
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough are scheduled to speak about these deaths Wednesday — deaths that seem to be harbingers of what we’re expecting to be a summer of violence. We look to these capable officers to provide solutions.
But it’s not their responsibility alone. None of this has occurred in a vacuum.
Nationwide, gun violence has begun rising after a decadelong grace period.
Over the weekend, mass shootings in Austin, Cleveland, Chicago and Savannah left 38 people wounded — including several children — and six dead. As we wrote on Tuesday, a mass shooting that left three dead was reported in Alabama. It’s hard to keep up.
“It’s very disturbing what we’re seeing across the country and the level of gun violence that we’re seeing across the country. It’s disturbing and it’s senseless,” Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, which monitors media and police reports, more than 8,700 people in the U.S. have died of gun violence as of Sunday. And while mass shootings spiked to 600 last year, as of Sunday, there had been at least 267 mass shootings so far in 2021.
It’s easy to point to hypothetical causes: The heat. The pandemic. The end of the pandemic. Some will find a way to blame the people who have been lobbying the hardest to have loose guns taken off the street.
There’s likely no one reason; they vary from attack to attack.
But one fact is still clear as rain: This is the only civilized country in the world that has this kind of gun violence. This is the only civilized country in the world that has been so charmed by firepower that we think it belongs in pedestrian hands.
The roots of this gun worship are not only found in a liberal reading of the Second Amendment to our Constitution that ignores the phrase “well regulated,” but in our culture.
Some legislators will point to the roots of the fruit: poverty and a lack of opportunity and education. Many of them are fighting to change these factors.
Some legislators point to mental illness as the true culprit — while doing little to nothing to treat the problem.
And now, some uber-conservatives, like U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, are out there telling their base to arm up because when the voting booth fails to give them the results they want, they’ll have to start shooting. Attorney General Merrick Garland warned the country Tuesday that small domestic terror cells are likely preparing for such violence.
Despite the gunfire at Hanes Park on Monday, some will still think they’re safe because of their neighborhoods — or because of their own guns. But having a gun doesn’t always save people from ambush.
In the meantime, an AP investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s, with some resurfacing in violent crimes. And a federal judge in California, of all places, just channeled the NRA to declare that an AR-15 is comparable to a Swiss Army knife — just another fine tool for the layman to possess.
The country is gun-crazy.
We need our legislators to implement, not confiscation, but the kind of commonsense gun laws that have led to greater gun safety and fewer deaths in some of the states that have been allowed to implement them.
If they insist that guns belong on the streets, then they bear responsibility for the results.
Nobody, child or adult, should have to live with the fear of gun violence erupting in their neighborhood. But the violence is going to get worse unless we take steps now to stem and turn the tide.
'It sounded like fricking Gettysburg.' Accounts from witnesses to Monday's shootout in Hanes Park
Imprints Cares campers
Imprints Cares campers
A field trip to the playground at Hanes Park turned into a harrowing experience for some young children on their first day of summer camp.
As children enrolled in an Imprints Cares summer camp played on slides and swings and ate snacks, police rushed to the area and told camp counselors to clear the area. A man with a gun was on the loose.
With police acting as an escort, the counselors gathered the kids and looked for somewhere safe to go, said Shannon Heck, the director of development and marketing for Imprints Cares.
A neighbor, watching the scene unfold, called to them: “Bring them in. Bring them in.”
The kids, some still holding their snacks, took shelter in his apartment on Clover Street. Another apartment renter also invited the young campers in.
A woman at the park with her young children had nowhere to go and tagged along.
Meanwhile, the camp’s leadership rushed to the park and emailed parents about the situation.
Once police lifted the lockdown, the children were loaded onto a bus and taken back to the camp’s base at Meadowlark Middle School.
Back at Meadowlark, camp leaders talked to parents about the afternoon.
“There was a lot of emotion. It’s an emotional moment,” Heck said. “We explained how responsive police were.”
The camp will have mental health counselors available for the kids on Tuesday, she said.
After the end of a long, emotionally-wrought day, Heck and other leaders with Imprint Cares had one final task — to find and thank the people on Clover Street who opened their homes.
– Lisa O’Donnell
Richard Garman
Richard Garman
Richard Garman stood behind yellow police tape on a sidewalk along West End Boulevard, overlooking the park with a few other bystanders who had gathered.
He said he heard the shots from his apartment on Manley Street and drove his scooter down to the park.
“It sounded like fricking Gettysburg,” Garman said. “It was that loud.”
As he described the scene, police escorted the suspect across a bridge, put him on a stretcher and wheeled him to an ambulance in the parking next to the hard-surface courts.
– Lisa O’Donnell
Mike Albright
Mike Albright
On Monday afternoon, Mike Albright of Winston-Salem was among a group that included students and coaches who were painting lines on the baseball field for football practice in Hanes Park when they heard probably 15 or 20 gunshots, he said.
“Then all of a sudden, every cop you can imagine showed up,” Albright said. “They came in with their rifles and everything.”
Albright said they got on the ground as police officers surrounded practically the entire park.
“They came behind us, then you heard more shots down by the tennis court...Then it went down by the soccer field behind Wiley (Magnet Middle School) and then we heard some more shots,” he said. “Then the cops came out here and ran us across the field by the dugout. From there, they hid us behind some trucks with all of them.”
Eventually, Albright stood with his son, Lane, and Joe Crowley, both rising freshmen at Reynolds High School, near the corner of Reynolda Road and Northwest Boulevard.
“My car is parked in front of the gym, and we’re waiting to get vehicles out,” he said at nearly 5 p.m. Monday.
When his wife, Carolyn, arrived, she said she received a text at 3:46 p.m. from him that stated: “Serious shootout. I’m hiding behind trucks with the cops.”
She couldn’t believe what she was reading.
“I prayed,” she said. “I think I’m still in a state of shock.”
– Fran Daniel
Jim Broome-Blanchard
Jim Broome-Blanchard
Jim Broome-Blanchard sat on the stone wall of the park’s entrance off Clover Street, still in disbelief.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be caught up in something like this,” Broome-Blanchard said.
A bit earlier, the tennis coach led a couple of children through a lesson when he heard a round of shots. He thought nothing of the noise due to the construction going on at Wiley Middle School.
“Suddenly I heard a second ring of shots fire. Next thing I knew, police cars were everywhere,” Broome-Blanchard said. “And by that time, I saw people running.”
Broome-Blanchard ushered the children to their mother, who was walking nearby, then ran toward the creek and hid with several other people who were in the park. After a while, he said, a police officer told those hiding to get to safety.
As the group started to leave, Broome-Blanchard said a round of shots clipped the tree line that shrouded the creek. The officer escorted the group out on the other side of the park near the football field, he said.
“I guess I stayed pretty calm at first, but then once we got to where the cops escorted us it kind of hit me as to what really happened,” Broome-Blanchard said. “By us hiding where we were, and bullets hitting the leaves, it kind of shakes me up.”
Broome-Blanchard is the head tennis pro at the Hanes Park tennis facility, working with the Forsyth Tennis Academy.
The academy decided to move all its lessons to Tanglewood Park for the remainder of the week, he said.
He said he’s concerned with the number of shootings in the city.
“My question (is) what is it going to take?” Broome-Blanchard said.
– Ethan Joyce
Allonda Hawkins
Allonda Hawkins
The parents lined up to pick up their children from a William G. White YMCA summer camp on Monday weren’t sure what was going.
But they suspected something.
Cars were backed up. Hanes Park was marked off with yellow crime tape. Police cars were everywhere.
Allonda Hawkins, a local real estate agent, had four children, ranging in age from 5 to 11, enrolled in the camp.
“My husband arrived during the lockdown around 4:10 and texted me, ‘Something is wrong,’” Hawkins said.
Word eventually reached the parents waiting to pick up their kids that an active shooter had entered the park and lots of shots had been fired. The children were released from lockdown to their parents around 5 p.m., Hawkins said.
Hawkins rushed from Jamestown to the YMCA to be there when they were released on what was their first day of camp.
Three of her kids were outside of the YMCA, but not in the park, when they heard gunshots and were rushed inside by counselors. The fourth child was inside.
“They were panicked because they didn’t know if they were safe or if someone was coming inside,” Hawkins said. “It was pretty scary for them.”
Hawkins said she is particularly proud of the way the camp counselors gathered the kids and got them inside.
“They knew to grab the kids,” she said. “More than anything, I feel very grateful and I want to find a way to thank them.”
– Lisa O’Donnell