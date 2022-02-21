Our view: We need affordable housing

Some prefer “granny flats” to “ADUs” — accessory dwelling units, the term for secondary rental dwellings on residential lots — simply because it’s more fun and picturesque to say.

But whatever the term, affordable housing for renters is a serious issue that will require much of the Winston-Salem City Council’s bandwidth in the future, along with input from city residents.

Two weeks ago, the City Council voted by a narrow margin to ease restrictions on ADUs, despite requests to delay the vote.

The Neighborhood Alliance — a coalition of several local neighborhood groups — had asked for a delay to study and discuss the issue in more depth. This would have been the second delay after action was postponed in January.

To be clear, the coalition wasn’t opposed to ADUs — it just wanted to have a say in what the new rules would be. It had asked for greater setbacks to property lines, off-street parking spaces — one per ADU — and a reduction in the number of unrelated adults (four, under the new rules) who could live in an ADU, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported.

These are reasonable requests.