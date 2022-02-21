Our view: We need affordable housing

Some prefer “granny flats” to “ADUs” — accessory dwelling units, the term for secondary rental dwellings on residential lots — simply because it’s more fun and picturesque to say.
But whatever the term, affordable housing for renters is a serious issue that will require much of the Winston-Salem City Council’s bandwidth in the future, along with input from city residents.
Two weeks ago, the City Council voted by a narrow margin to ease restrictions on ADUs, despite requests to delay the vote.
The Neighborhood Alliance — a coalition of several local neighborhood groups — had asked for a delay to study and discuss the issue in more depth. This would have been the second delay after action was postponed in January.
To be clear, the coalition wasn’t opposed to ADUs — it just wanted to have a say in what the new rules would be. It had asked for greater setbacks to property lines, off-street parking spaces — one per ADU — and a reduction in the number of unrelated adults (four, under the new rules) who could live in an ADU, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported.
These are reasonable requests.
But the issue is pressing. Only two ADUs have been built since 2017, advocates of loosening the rules told the Journal in January.
And more are desired.
“I have had six clients ask me to design ADUs for them,” Salvador Patino, an architect, told the Journal.
So, while the concerns are valid, it’s understandable that the City Council would want to take action rather than leave property owners hanging again.
Council Member Jeff MacIntosh predicted the change would not be dramatic.
“I am very comfortable that this is not going to make a radical change in anybody’s neighborhood,” he said at the meeting earlier this month. “Market forces are going to contain the number of ADUs built to a small number.”
We’ll see.
But the revisions should be considered just an opening salvo for a continuing discussion as we work out the best solutions to keep roofs over heads.
Along with new ADUs comes questions of expense and affordability. Across the country, rents have been reaching “insane” levels, The Associated Press reported Monday. In the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, median rent rose 19.3% from December 2020 to December 2021, according to a Realtor.com analysis of properties with two or fewer bedrooms.
Stories from areas as distant as Sioux Falls and Nashville confirm the rise.
It’s been higher in other places — 25% in Boston — and most dramatic in Miami, where the median rent rose to $2,850 in 2021, 49.8% higher than the previous year.
Danielle Hale, Realtor.com’s chief economist, forecasts rents to rise 7.1% in 2022.
Many factors contribute to higher rent — including a nationwide housing shortage that’s been exacerbated by the rising cost of construction goods and supply chain weaknesses. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, rental vacancy rates during the fourth quarter of 2021 fell to 5.6%, the lowest since 1984.
But there’s more at work than housing availability. We doubt, when all the new units being built in Winston-Salem are finally completed, their expected rents will be reduced.
It has already been difficult for many working people to pay rent in Winston-Salem before factoring in a housing shortage.
And steep rents have a detrimental effect on the rest of the economy, leaving fewer dollars to spend or invest elsewhere.
Higher rents also make areas like ours, with an attractive standard of living — less attractive. When renters can’t afford the rent, they dig into their savings, move to less desirable, less central apartments or risk eviction. None of those are ideal solutions.
A few more units for grannies, students and maybe even families would be welcome. Every little bit helps when it comes to housing. But the City Council should now be considering other affordable options — not just backyard ADUs, but perhaps more modest downtown renovation projects or even the type of tiny house projects that have been helping relieve homelessness in some parts of the nation.
Many recall with a laugh the single-issue “The Rent Is Too Damn High” political party active earlier this century in New York. We’re surprised that branches aren’t sprouting up all over.
But no single solution exists, and this issue likely has implications for others, including adequate salaries for employees who are asked by their employers to do more with less even as profits increase.
People have to live comfortably. When they can, they contribute more to their communities.
When they can’t, they often vote with their feet — and their tax dollars.