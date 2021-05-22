Our view: We’re proud

We’re proud to be based in a city that values knowledge and wisdom, as exemplified by our bedrock educational institutions. And we’re proud, along with the parents, professors, administrators and, especially, the graduating students for what they’ve accomplished in this hardship year.

Before going forward, Winston-Salem State University reached back to honor the Class of 2020 in a live ceremony. Its members graduated online last year, but about 340 of them came together on Thursday to celebrate in person. Even with masking and social distancing restrictions, they “got to hug each other, show off their decorated caps and stoles, hear the cheers of family members, and even dance a bit on stage if the spirit moved them, all under a beautiful, cloudless sky against the backdrop of their alma mater,” the Journal’s Lisa O’Donnell reported Friday. They deserved their march across the stage, even if it was delayed.

No less worthy were the members of the Class of 2021, who participated in two graduations on Friday.

On May 12, Forsyth Technical Community College also honored more than 1,000 of its 2020 and 2021 graduates in a public ceremony at Truist Stadium, where they received their associate degrees, diplomas and certificates in morning and afternoon ceremonies.