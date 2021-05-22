Our view: We’re proud

We’re proud to be based in a city that values knowledge and wisdom, as exemplified by our bedrock educational institutions. And we’re proud, along with the parents, professors, administrators and, especially, the graduating students for what they’ve accomplished in this hardship year.
Before going forward, Winston-Salem State University reached back to honor the Class of 2020 in a live ceremony. Its members graduated online last year, but about 340 of them came together on Thursday to celebrate in person. Even with masking and social distancing restrictions, they “got to hug each other, show off their decorated caps and stoles, hear the cheers of family members, and even dance a bit on stage if the spirit moved them, all under a beautiful, cloudless sky against the backdrop of their alma mater,” the Journal’s Lisa O’Donnell reported Friday. They deserved their march across the stage, even if it was delayed.
No less worthy were the members of the Class of 2021, who participated in two graduations on Friday.
On May 12, Forsyth Technical Community College also honored more than 1,000 of its 2020 and 2021 graduates in a public ceremony at Truist Stadium, where they received their associate degrees, diplomas and certificates in morning and afternoon ceremonies.
“We are proud of you — so very proud of the way that you persevered to make it here today,” President Janet Spriggs told the graduates. “The classes of 2020 and 2021 are some of the most resilient students to walk through the halls of Forsyth Technical Community College.”
“We are the Harvard of community colleges,” Curtis Walker, the president of Forsyth Tech’s Student Government Association, told his fellow students. “We are the standard for the world to see.”
We agree.
A group of 119 Salem College students received their undergraduate and graduate degrees in a ceremony at Truist Stadium on May 8 following more than a year of remote learning.
More than 600 people attended the event while observing safety protocols, with graduates removing their masks for photographs while receiving their diplomas.
“We know that the past 15 months have been a time of grief, loss and pain,” the Rev. Amy J. Rio, the chaplain at Salem College, told attendees. “While our seniors expected to revel in senior traditions, they instead found themselves staring at a screen and physically separated from Salem siblings.
“We offer thanks for the endurance that the graduates displayed during these challenging days.”
Wake Forest University held an all-day, indoor-outdoor commencement on May 16 to accommodate the nearly 1,200 bachelor’s degrees that were awarded at four different ceremonies held at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum and later at Truist Stadium — a popular spot — with bands, choirs, fireworks and pre-recorded remarks from three notables: Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, current U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and NFL player (and Wake Forest alum) Kendall Hinton.
“If my time at Wake has taught me anything, it’s the power of resilience and determination in the face of the unfamiliar,” graduate Savarni Sanka, who will study at England’s Oxford University this fall on a Rhodes Scholarship, told the audience.
In the future, she said, “I hope we can learn to find joy in the unexpected and embrace the unknown. I’m confident that our shared Wake Forest journeys have prepared us to conquer anything — from the everyday to the extraordinary.”
That’s a message that should resound with every one of this year’s graduates and everyone who supported them.
Congratulations to the classes of 2020 and 2021, who showed not just perseverance and determination, but grace. They set a fine example for so many others as they took on a challenge — and conquered.