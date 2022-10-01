Our view: Wearing down democratic values

Friday bore witness to a travesty of international relations as Russian President Vladimir Putin took his invasion of Ukraine a step further.

After invading, occupying and subjugating four areas of Ukraine, representing about 20% of the country, on Friday he signed treaties to annex them to Russia, swearing to use “all available means” to protect them — from "Ukrainian and Western aggression," which he described as “satanic.”

“Russia is violating international law, trampling on the United Nations charter, and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere,” President Biden said in a statement. “Make no mistake: These actions have no legitimacy.”

The U.S. and several major ally nations responded with a new round of sanctions and warned other nations that they, too, face sanctions if they support the move.

Putin’s ceremony came three days after Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” supposedly approved and signed by the occupied Ukrainians — the result of ballots carried door-to-door by armed Russian soldiers.

The vote was obviously bogus. But that won’t stop Russian authorities from claiming that it legitimizes their occupation and annexation.

Holding people at gunpoint as they cast ballots is not the only way to undermine democracy and exert power. Some in North Carolina are just a bit more adroit in their tactics.

In the case of Moore v. Harper, scheduled to come before the U.S. Supreme Court this month, N.C. Republican legislators are arguing that they should have the unfettered right to set the rules for our state’s elections, free from any restraints exerted by North Carolina courts — or the N.C. Constitution. As we’ve written before, “In practical terms, that means that state legislators could not only gerrymander to their twisted hearts’ content, but in 2024, they could assign their Electoral College votes to whomever they please — even if their decision differs from that of the majority of voters in their state.

“At that point, our votes would no longer have any meaning.”

It’s all part of what’s known as the “independent state legislature theory,” which promotes legislative power uber alles.

It’s a tactic that would lead to never-ending conservative outrage if Democrats were in charge and tried it — and rightly so.

The legal theory has been around for a while, but it’s always been considered a radical outlier, with little or no constitutional justification.

But we now have a conservative-majority Supreme Court that seems eager to overturn legal precedent, often favoring conservative causes.

Three of the court's conservatives — Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas — have signaled they would likely side with the Republican legislators if the case came before them.

The Republicans’ case has been criticized by Republican leaders and jurists as well as Democrats. Last month, the Conference of Chief Justices, a group representing the top state judicial officers in the nation, filed a brief urging the court to reject the case.

“That the conference is willing to take a stand here highlights how extreme and dangerous the argument of the North Carolina legislators is,” Nicholas Stephanopoulos, a law professor at Harvard, said. “That argument would undermine the authority of state courts to interpret state law — a bedrock principle of our system of federalism, and one that conservative justices historically championed, not questioned.”

Some likely find it offensive that we would link Russian aggression and an obviously rigged election to N.C. GOP legal theories.

Some would likely have found it offensive if we’d suggested that former President Trump’s supporters would turn to violence to keep him in office, before Jan. 6, 2021.

We live in a time of extremes, in which one major political party, seeing its future electoral prospects slip away, has desperately expanded the means by which it's willing to hold onto power. Some of its leaders have indulged in extreme gerrymandering, phony myths of "voter fraud," talk of "1776-style" revolution — and the unwavering promotion of a Big Lie. Where it will stop, nobody knows.

The November elections promise to be consequential, to say the least.

Hang on tight. It’s going to get rough. Rougher.