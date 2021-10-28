Our view: Welcome the coyotes

That howling you may soon hear in the evening when the sky gets dark isn’t related so much to Halloween or political disappointment as to wildlife and urban sprawl. This is the time of year when young coyotes leave their parents to establish a home of their own, according to a press release from the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission. They howl or bark to each other, essentially, to say, “I’m over here.”

And since their options have been limited by encroaching human development, more of them are likely to explore and perhaps settle down in the forests and green patches that stitch together our neighborhoods. So we’re likely to hear and see more of them than before.

But while some may find their songs and their presence disturbing, there’s no cause for alarm. With a modicum of forethought, we can co-exist, as we have for decades and centuries before now.

Coyotes are canids, like dogs, and have reddish to dark gray thick fur. They have long slender snouts, bushy tails and pointed ears and can grow up to 45 pounds. They’re considered an invasive species, having first moved into North Carolina in the 1980s from neighboring states.