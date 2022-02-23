Our view: Welcoming the stranger

A letter soliciting support from members of Congress — including our own Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis — will, we hope, be influential. Its cause is compassionate and just.
The letter, signed by more than 70 evangelical pastors, leaders and church members — participants in the Evangelical Immigration Table — urges our legislators to provide permanent legal status to Afghans who are already resettled across the U.S. after fleeing from the nightmare of Afghanistan’s final days as a democracy in August 2021.
These are the people, and their family members, who assisted the U.S. military and other Americans during our long and, at the end, tragic foray in Afghanistan, only to have to abandon their homes and rush to safety here after civilized allies left and the Taliban resurged.
More than 70,000 Afghans evacuated Kabul — approximately 1,600 of them live in North Carolina. But while they’ve been granted temporary humanitarian parole, their path to permanent legal status is not yet clear. They’re existing in a sort of limbo — temporarily shielded from deportation and allowed to work — but without the assurance of permanent legal status.
Their parole could end up being part of a perpetual “temporary” status, requiring periodic renewal at significant cost.
That’s not good for any family.
The evangelical leaders have suggested support for the Afghan Adjustment Act, which would allow Afghan parolees to be processed in a similar way to those resettled through traditional refugee resettlement programs. They’d be allowed to apply for Lawful Permanent Resident status after one year.
But there may be other options. The important thing is to provide permanent status to these refugees that would allow them to make long-range plans for their future. Providing permanent status would give them the kind of reassurance and security that most of us take for granted.
For the evangelical leaders advocating for the Afghan refugees, their motivation comes largely from their faith.
“My faith compels me to lead with love and I believe that wise discernment need not give way to fear,” Graham Aitkin, a pastor from Boone, wrote in a news release. “At its best, this nation serves as a beacon of hope for those who have faced the unimaginable and yet found a way to endure. May we always be willing to come alongside them and welcome them home.”
“At World Relief Durham, we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from local churches and the broader community to welcoming the Afghans being resettled here in North Carolina,” Adam Clark, the director of World Relief Durham, wrote. “As churches and volunteers step up to ensure that these new neighbors are able to integrate into our community, the Congress must do its part, as well, ensuring that Afghans are able to apply for permanent legal status, while also extending that permanence to others stuck in perpetual ‘temporary’ status such as Dreamers whose ability to work and live lawfully in our community is once again in legal jeopardy.”
“We love working in our community, because Winston-Salem is a very welcoming community,” Rob Cassell, executive director of World Relief Triad, told the Journal last year while discussing the Afghan refugees who are living here. “A lot of what we do is connect these new arrivals with wonderful volunteers who get to be that first circle of support, those first friends in a community.”
That perception speaks well of us.
The Evangelical Immigration Table is just as supportive of DACA beneficiaries and other Dreamers and, in its letter, asks Congress to take action on their status, too — a view that’s shared by a majority of Americans.
“It is both in these immigrant neighbors’ interest and in the interest of our society as a whole for our nation to formally affirm what we, as Christians, are eager to convey to these neighbors: that they are welcome here, that they belong and that the United States is now their home, just as it is ours,” the letter reads.
The Afghans who have resettled here also sacrificed greatly to help our nation when we needed them. They risked torture and death once the Afghan government collapsed, and it was both a mercy and the meeting of a responsibility to bring them here.
But the job’s not done yet. It’s no sacrifice to help them achieve permanent status in our country; it benefits everyone.