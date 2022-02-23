Our view: Welcoming the stranger

That’s not good for any family.

The evangelical leaders have suggested support for the Afghan Adjustment Act, which would allow Afghan parolees to be processed in a similar way to those resettled through traditional refugee resettlement programs. They’d be allowed to apply for Lawful Permanent Resident status after one year.

But there may be other options. The important thing is to provide permanent status to these refugees that would allow them to make long-range plans for their future. Providing permanent status would give them the kind of reassurance and security that most of us take for granted.

For the evangelical leaders advocating for the Afghan refugees, their motivation comes largely from their faith.

“My faith compels me to lead with love and I believe that wise discernment need not give way to fear,” Graham Aitkin, a pastor from Boone, wrote in a news release. “At its best, this nation serves as a beacon of hope for those who have faced the unimaginable and yet found a way to endure. May we always be willing to come alongside them and welcome them home.”