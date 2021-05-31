Our view: WFU’s tone-deaf naming dilemma

Wake Forest University has been wrestling with some less savory aspects of its history for a while now — as well as its present, taking steps to ensure that all students, especially minorities, feel welcome on its campus. In February 2020, President Nathan O. Hatch apologized on behalf of the university for its historic role in perpetuating slavery in the late 1800s. The university established a commission on race, equity and community and joined a consortium of universities studying the issue.

So we have no doubt that the university’s representatives had their hearts in the right place when they decided to rename Wingate Hall.

We just wonder where their heads were.

Near the beginning of May, Wake Forest announced that it would rename the hall, adjacent to Wait Chapel — originally named after Washington Manly Wingate, a Baptist preacher who owned slaves and served two terms as Wake Forest’s president — as May 7, 1860 Hall. That’s the date that Wake Forest, then led by Wingate, sold 16 enslaved men, women and children and used the $10,718 in proceeds to establish its first endowment.

Knowing the significance of that date would make many cringe. Instantly.

But somehow, the Powers That Be saw it differently.