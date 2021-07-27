Our view: What’s best for the children

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board is expected to take an important vote this evening. The members will consider whether students in grades K-8 should be required to wear masks when they return to school on Aug. 23, after a year spent largely at home, thanks to COVID-19. For some, this may be a heated topic.
But for all, it’s one that should be approached with a degree of humility. We should all want what’s best for the children — the policy that will best protect their health, even if it carries some inconvenience — and even if it’s politically disagreeable to some.
Medical professionals, thanks to their dedicated study and experience, have a better understanding of airborne communicable diseases than laypeople who have been getting their COVID-19 information from biased news sources with political agendas. It’s their guidance that should carry the day.
Currently, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is calling for local school districts to strongly consider requiring universal masking for students and staff in K-8 schools. They also strongly suggest that unvaccinated students and staff members in high schools wear masks.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended that students and staff be fully masked, regardless of vaccination status. As we go to press, the Centers for Disease and Prevention are expected to release similar guidance.
This is happening while the delta variant has increased its attack on younger people, who are less likely to be vaccinated. As of July 15, children represent 12.7% of cumulative positive cases in the state, up 0.1% since the start of the month, according to data from the American Association of Pediatrics.
In Forsyth County, only 25% to 30% of students ages 12-17 have been vaccinated. That rate among young people “is just not high enough to protect us from the delta variant and slow its circulation. It’s going to be the younger people who are going to be getting infected,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, told the Journal.
The school board must take that into consideration.
Note the phrase “strongly consider” in the NCDHHS advice. Health authorities have been walking a fine line, trying to encourage the safest practices while taking pains not to be perceived as “shoving this down our throats,” as some adults have said while rejecting the very life jacket that could be keeping them afloat. Some adults have been more childish than their children in their response to the deadly virus.
But their recalcitrance hasn’t solved the problem. “With only 24% of North Carolinians ages of 12 and 17 fully vaccinated, and because anyone under the age of 12 cannot be vaccinated yet, we still have a long way to go,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said at a press conference last week.
We understand that a lot of people are simply sick and tired of wearing masks and social distancing. That’s understandable. These measures are not natural or pleasant.
Neither is being intubated.
By all rights, we should be done with these desperate precautions.
Perhaps we would be if people had followed sound medical advice to start with rather than politicizing a public health crisis. But we are where we are.
In the United States, we hold parental rights in high regard. But parents are fallible human beings and their rights have limits. We don’t like to admit it, but they don’t always know what’s best for their children.
But while many parents will center their attention on their own children, the school board has to set policies that will cover literally tens of thousands. They can’t make their decision based on the desires of one or two parents — or 20.
We hope parents will keep that in mind.
No doubt many, probably a majority, of our children are eager to return to school. That’s what we all want.
But above all other considerations: They must be safe.