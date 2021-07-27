Our view: What’s best for the children

This is happening while the delta variant has increased its attack on younger people, who are less likely to be vaccinated. As of July 15, children represent 12.7% of cumulative positive cases in the state, up 0.1% since the start of the month, according to data from the American Association of Pediatrics.

In Forsyth County, only 25% to 30% of students ages 12-17 have been vaccinated. That rate among young people “is just not high enough to protect us from the delta variant and slow its circulation. It’s going to be the younger people who are going to be getting infected,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, told the Journal.

The school board must take that into consideration.

Note the phrase “strongly consider” in the NCDHHS advice. Health authorities have been walking a fine line, trying to encourage the safest practices while taking pains not to be perceived as “shoving this down our throats,” as some adults have said while rejecting the very life jacket that could be keeping them afloat. Some adults have been more childish than their children in their response to the deadly virus.