Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two House Republicans in the General Assembly rightly have been stripped of committee leadership roles after making offensive remarks about Democratic colleagues.

In a different time and place this would have been expected.

But this is 2023.

This is a time and place when perhaps the loosest Republican cannon in Washington (there’s a lot of competition), U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — taunter of mass-shooting survivors and heckler at Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech — still has been mentioned as a possible presidential running mate.

And when saying off-color remarks and doing inappropriate things means never having to say you’re sorry. At least it sure seems that way lately.

So it comes, well, as a pleasant surprise when Republicans are actually held accountable for behaving badly.

And in times like these, you take glimmers of hope where you can get them.

Reps. Keith Kidwell and Jeff McNeely gave up their posts as deputy majority whips, Republican House Majority Leader John Bell announced Thursday.

The two lawmakers certainly deserved what they got.

During a May 17 debate on about private school vouchers, McNeely, of Iredell County, questioned whether Democrat Abe Jones, an alumnus of Harvard and Harvard Law and a former trial judge, would have been accepted into the Ivy League school if he hadn’t been Black and hadn’t played sports.

More specifically, McNeely, in remarks from the floor, asked Jones whether he thought he felt he would “have been able to maybe achieve this if you were not an athlete or a minority or any of these things, but you were a student trapped” in a low-performing school.One day earlier, Kidwell, of Beaufort County, had said something comparably as tasteless.

During a heated debate about the state’s tighter abortion restrictions, Kidwell wondered out loud whether Democratic Rep. Diamond Staton-Williams attended “the church of Satan” after she mentioned growing up in the church while discussing her own abortion.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kidwell, like McNeely is white. Staton-Williams, like Jones, happens to be Black.

Whether race was germane or not to the incident, the comments were wholly inappropriate.

And even if it took a while, it was good to see fellow Republicans call Kidwell on it.

The response to McNeely was more immediate. House Speaker Tim Moore cut off McNeely after House Minority Leader Robert Reives raised an objection to his comments toward Jones.

And to McNeely’s credit, he did apologize to Jones, saying his remarks “did not come out right.”

Ya think?

As for Kidwell, so far, at least, there have been no public apologies or words of remorse.

While not mentioning either Kidwell or McNeely by name, House Speaker Moore did call on lawmakers to behave more respectfully.

But the actions of the Republican leadership spoke loudest.

Pointed debate on issues has its place in the legislature. Personal attacks do not.

What this means more broadly, if anything, we’ll see.

Public debate has significantly coarsened in recent years with some people wearing the crudeness of their language as a badge of honor.

What should make this issue especially uncomfortable for Republicans is that the current front-runner in the GOP field for governor is Mark Robinson.

Robinson has said and posted on social media much worse things more than Kidwell or McNeely. His targets have included Jews, Muslims, gay people, transgender people and even other Black people.

He has bragged about guns in the wake of mass shootings.

Even so, Robinson was chosen by his party to deliver the response to Gov. Roy Cooper’s State of the State address in March.

Robinson has toned down his rhetoric since declaring his candidacy for governor.

And state Republicans may be trying to soften the jagged edges of their rhetoric in the wake of passing an unpopular abortion law ahead of an election.

Good luck with that.

Nationally, there seems to be no such compunction in the party of AR-15 lapel pins.

On a typical day Greene and GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump, for whom insults are a way of life, would have lobbed twice as many word grenades as Kidwell or McNeely before breakfast.

Yet, whatever their reasons, Republicans leaders in North Carolina were right to reprimand them.

And no, it is not being “woke” to treat even those with whom you strongly disagree with respect. It’s being civil and decent.