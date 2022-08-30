Our view: Who needs free and fair elections?

In a State Board of Elections survey in late May, election directors in 15 counties said poll watchers harassed voters, stood too close to voting machines and tried to enter restricted areas to inspect confidential records.

As if matters weren’t tense enough already.

WRAL reported in July that “over the past two years, election officials in North Carolina have faced an onslaught of complaints, records requests, intimidation and aggression from election skeptics, including many peddling disproven election conspiracies.”

Over the last three years, WRAL noted, 43 of the state’s 100 county election directors have resigned or retired.

When a new reception area was being designed earlier this year, the director of the Buncombe County Board of Elections told WRAL, “My front desk staff asked for bulletproof glass.”

Small wonder, given an overheated political climate stoked by former President Trump’s half-baked claims of election fraud that have been debunked over and over, often by fellow Republicans.

“The current environment, including increased demands and hostility toward these public servants, has led state and county elections workers, as well as poll workers, to leave their positions,” Patrick Gannon, a spokesman for the State Board of Elections, said in July.

So, naturally, in light of all this, you’d expect an urgent response from state leaders to ensure the integrity, and safety, of elections once in-person early voting begins in October.

And you’d be wrong.

A bipartisan attempt to strengthen the guidelines for poll watchers has been rejected, The Associated Press reported last week.

The state Board of Elections had reacted to the results of the May survey of election directors by voting unanimously on Aug. 16 to establish a pair of temporary new rules.

The rules specifically would have addressed the problem of poll watchers being too close to voting machines or pollbooks. Unlike poll workers, poll watchers are not trained by local election officials, increasing the likelihood of confusion. The new rules also would have given elections officials the authority to remove any observer who attempted to interact with voters, to enter restricted areas or to disrupt the voting process.

But never mind. An obscure, politically appointed state panel promptly vetoed them.

The 10-member Rules Review Commission’s last week said no to the rules, arguing that the proposed changes were “ambiguous and unclear” and “not reasonably necessary.”

The words “not reasonably necessary” are especially galling — if not surprising. Both state and national Republican leaders reinforced the false narrative of widespread voter fraud in a jointly authored letter last week to the commission that rules “do not ensure the integrity of the election process” and instead “restrict the ability of North Carolina voters to observe and report election fraud.”

Despite that hot air, the intent of the rules is not to dissuade election observers from legally monitoring the polls. It’s to make more explicit the rules that govern what they can and cannot do — and where they can and cannot go. They still would be allowed to observe voting, to take notes and to report their concerns to poll officials. But they would have to stay within areas prescribed by law and would not be permitted to see how a voter marks his or her ballot.

The stakes are certainly high enough, with a close battle for a U.S. Senate seat on the ballot, as well as legislative races that will determine whether Republicans can regain large enough majorities in the House and Senate to override a veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

You would expect any moves to make the rules more explicit, understandable and enforceable would be welcome news all around.

But not here. And certainly not now.

So the prospects this fall for conflict and intimidation, not only of poll workers, but of individual voters as well, remain higher than they have to be.

If the commission has issues with the language of the proposed changes, fair enough. Say what they are and discuss possible revisions.

But so far, it hasn’t.

The commission’s rejection of better rules and the Republicans’ resistance is a crass and cynical move that benefits no one and seems intended to create friction and chaos.