Our view: Who’s naughty and nice

This ire is an understandable reaction.

It’s also tiring to keep these uncomfortable masks on and maintain a safe social distance. It's understandable that some may lapse in their vigilance out of sheer exhaustion.

On top of that, the perception of safety can vary from individual to individual. Six feet may feel like 6 inches to some; 6 miles to others.

That’s not to say that we shouldn’t take safety precautions seriously.

But calling people out is risky business — especially when some are determined to practice their ignorance and, in fact, seek confrontation. Confrontation can escalate. In some cases, it has led to violence.

Yes, it’s wrong to ignore the rules, but we bystanders can’t fix everything. Sometimes the safest and smartest thing to do is let it go and walk away — especially if it occurs on social media, where we may not have all the facts. As we warn our children.

Judge Judy Sheindlin of “Judge Judy” TV fame recently told the New York Post about confronting a man who was not wearing his mask at a hair salon.