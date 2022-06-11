Our view: Why Jan. 6 still matters

The first public report from the Jan. 6 House select committee on prime-time TV Thursday offered little that was new, critics say.

We don’t know if we’d say “little,” but what was new was substantial — especially committee member Rep. Liz Cheney’s claim that following the attack on the Capitol, some Republican legislators asked then-President Trump to provide pardons for them before leaving office. We’d like to know who and we’d like to know what precisely they did that would require pardons.

As for what we already knew, there were bits and pieces, dribs and dabs. Like Attorney General William Barr’s confrontation with Trump, spelling out that the allegations of extensive voter fraud in which he took comfort were “bulls---.” The FBI had looked into every claim of ballot stuffing and manipulated voting machines and found them to be “complete nonsense.”

Though that didn’t stop Trump from repeating them ad nauseum.

But the committee succeeded in taking the various parts and connecting them to create a compelling narrative.

In short, the committee made a powerful case that Trump summoned — “stand back and stand by” — and supported the attack on the Capitol in an attempt to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to overthrow the election results — just one part of his plan to stay in office despite losing the election.

And, despite Republicans’ shameful attempts to downplay it, the attack was horrifying — violent and destructive — as exemplified by the testimony of Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was seriously injured by rioters — as well as with explicit and previously unseen video from the day. That no guns were present is of little significance when police are outnumbered by a mob that uses pipes, bats and bear spray.

These facts should be firmly cemented in every American’s mind.

Also, at this point, there should be no doubt that Trump legitimately lost the election, a fact that practically every member of Trump’s inner circle, from Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to daughter Ivanka Trump, knew on Jan. 6.

For congressional Republicans and Fox News, the only major network that didn’t air the report, Thursday’s task was distraction: Talk fervently about anything and everything but Jan. 6. Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted, “The primetime political theater is an attempt to distract from (real) issues and avoid addressing the many crises created under Joe Biden.”

But the committee was instituted more than a year ago, before the price of gas soared. Congress’ activities are often timed for political advantage, but this presentation was going to be held at some point. To allege that it was engineered to be a distraction is distinctly obtuse.

More important than the timing, more important than our propensity for examining committee members’ “performance,” are the facts themselves and their implications for our future.

The economy can legitimately be called a mess. It deserves attention from President Joe Biden and Congress.

But the price of gas is transitory. It’ll change.

If we lose our democracy — the ability of the American people to choose its own leaders and transfer power in a peaceful fashion — we may never get it back. It would mean the end of the United States as the world has known it since its inception.

The threat of Jan. 6 is still alive, and not only because Trump remains free and could run for president again in 2024.

Election officials, like Maricopa County Board of Supervisors chair Clint Hickman, have been targeted by Trump supporters, intimidated and threatened. Some, including poll workers, have quit their jobs to protect their own safety.

Other believers of the Big Lie are currently running for political positions that involve counting votes — with Trump’s endorsement. There, they may attempt to undermine election results with which they’re unhappy.

The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who were heavily involved in the insurrection, now seek to influence local politics. Some Proud Boys members have spoken at school board meetings in North Carolina.

And a significant portion of the population continues to allow itself to believe in disinformation.

The greatest threats to our democracy still lie ahead.

The Jan. 6 committee’s work is essential. It’s performing a patriotic service for the country. The least the rest of us could do is watch.