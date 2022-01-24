Our view: Workers with disabilities deserve an equal chance

It’s difficult to believe that some who put in a full day’s work in North Carolina receive even less than the pittance our state calls a minimum wage — $7.25 an hour. That might be enough on which to eke out an existence, but it’s hard to imagine how.

Such was the case for some North Carolinians with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the Journal’s Richard Craver reported on Monday, who were employed in special “sheltered workshops” that were legally allowed to pay them less. But a settlement agreed to last week between advocacy group Disability Rights NC and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will allow at least 1,000 state residents in that situation to reach for jobs that pay at least that lowly amount.

This is progress, but more definitely needs to be done.

Legally, more than 1,000 state residents with disabilities work in “segregated settings” that are supposed to train them to work in the community for competitive wages. Many work five days a week and still earn less than a hundred dollars a month.

“That you could work five days a week and only earn $10 in this day and age is just unbelievable to most people,” Chris Hodgson, an attorney with Disability Rights NC, said in a statement.