Our view: Workers with disabilities deserve an equal chance

It’s difficult to believe that some who put in a full day’s work in North Carolina receive even less than the pittance our state calls a minimum wage — $7.25 an hour. That might be enough on which to eke out an existence, but it’s hard to imagine how.
Such was the case for some North Carolinians with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the Journal’s Richard Craver reported on Monday, who were employed in special “sheltered workshops” that were legally allowed to pay them less. But a settlement agreed to last week between advocacy group Disability Rights NC and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will allow at least 1,000 state residents in that situation to reach for jobs that pay at least that lowly amount.
This is progress, but more definitely needs to be done.
Legally, more than 1,000 state residents with disabilities work in “segregated settings” that are supposed to train them to work in the community for competitive wages. Many work five days a week and still earn less than a hundred dollars a month.
“That you could work five days a week and only earn $10 in this day and age is just unbelievable to most people,” Chris Hodgson, an attorney with Disability Rights NC, said in a statement.
The settlement will provide new training to change that, but not all at once. Segregated employment facilities will be phased out over the next five years, the Journal reported.
“This agreement recognizes that people with disabilities have interests and skills and must have opportunities to pursue jobs of their own choosing,” Hodgson said. “It also provides workers with disabilities a path out of poverty and a chance at economic stability.”
That’s what most of us want.
The sheltered workshops may have been instituted with the best of motives — to provide training for people who wouldn’t have otherwise received a fair shake.
But Disability Rights NC and other advocacy groups have said that this work no longer has a meaningful purpose.
“We learned that segregated workshops typically are not successful in preparing workers for jobs in their communities and helping them transition out of the workshops,” Hodgson said.
Indeed, integration is the goal. “Equitable access to employment opportunities with a livable wage should be available to all,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement. “Although these segregated facilities have provided important services and supports, we can do more for North Carolinians with disabilities.”
“North Carolinians with disabilities should be able to secure employment in integrated community settings that provide competitive wages and benefits, enable them to reach their full potential, increase their economic self-sufficiency, and grant them dignity as members of the workforce,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a 2019 executive order.
Under the new agreement with the state, current participants in the sheltered workshops will retain their positions, but will also receive additional supports and services over the next five years that should help them obtain jobs in the larger workplace. DHHS says it will collaborate with local partners and providers “to implement informed choice, individual decision-making, career assessments, linkages to benefits counselors and ongoing training and technical assistance for individuals, families and communities.”
“This agreement recognizes that the days of placing people with disabilities in workshops and preparing them for a lifetime of earning less than the minimum wage must come to an end in North Carolina,” Hodgson said.
The news was received gladly by Laurie Coker, president of advocacy group NC CANSO and a former CenterPoint Human Services board member. “Advocates have been disturbed that sheltered workshops are just that — work settings that are ‘sheltered’ or segregated and which limit people’s participation in the broader community,” Coker said.
Despite lurid tales of people staying at home with COVID paychecks, most of us want to work, as the state’s 3.9% November unemployment rate should make clear. But most of us also want and deserve recompense that allows us to support ourselves and participate in public life without struggling for every little thing. It’s no different for people with disabilities.