Our view: Working to prevent a mental-health crisis

As COVID restrictions ease — though more may be on the horizon if things don’t go as we would like — we’re becoming more aware of the unanticipated and undesired effects of some of the restrictions that were placed on our children — not just sequestration, but other social-distancing policies, instituted during a time when most children are in deep need of social contact as part of their mental and emotional development.

It’s understandable that officials advocated for these strict measures. We shouldn’t and couldn’t take risky chances with our children when there was still much we didn’t know about COVID.

Even while taking these precautions, some died. More than 600 children under the age of 18 have died from COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number may seem low — but it would far too high if you were a parent of one of the deceased.

For the most part, the measures kept them safe and alive. Monday morning quarterbacking can’t diminish that accomplishment.

But just as we didn’t ignore the warnings about COVID exposure, we can’t now ignore the warnings about a growing mental-health crisis facing our children. Over the last two years, childhood depression, anxiety, panic attacks, eating disorders, fights, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide have increased at alarming levels, according to interviews with teachers, administrators, education officials and mental health experts.

More than 4 in 10 U.S. high school students said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the pandemic, according to a recent survey complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many of those surveyed spoke of suffering emotional and physical abuse at home.

These factors were already on the increase before COVID struck. It would be erroneous to attribute them all to having to wear a mask.

But whatever the cause, they require our attention and action.

Life is demanding these days — and not just for children, but for adults — for truck drivers who have to meet rigorous controls on their work patterns; for school teachers on whom we place increasing responsibilities and pressure; for all kinds of working people who haven’t been adequately rewarded for their back-breaking effort and face increasing home and food prices. Does anyone have it easy today? Who?

We have to wonder about the very society we’re building and whether it’s healthy — whether it can be sustained.

But right now, we especially have to be sure the needs of our children are being met. Too often, they’re not.

Mental illness is highly treatable; counseling and/or medication can work wonders.

But North Carolina has fallen short in providing access. A 2021 State of Mental Health in America Report by Mental Health America ranked North Carolina 44th among states for access to mental health care — 45th in the country for youth mental health.

That’s not to say that no resources are available. The Mental Health Association in Forsyth County offers short-term counseling services for children and adults, thanks to a community COVID-relief grant. This can provide near immediate access to counseling and serve as a bridge for longer-term services, Andy Hagler, the association’s executive director, told the Journal.

In addition, a Child and Adolescent Community Team sponsored by the mental health association, working in partnership with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, connects children to local, community-based services.

During a recent briefing session of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners to consider how to distribute money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, board members indicated that their top priority was in mental health training, followed by fire and public safety needs. We appreciate their attentiveness.

But despite all the services available, coverage can be spotty. “Navigating the mental-health system depends on what resources you have or what resources you don’t have,” Hagler says. People with no insurance or who are uninsured may have difficulty finding help.

More needs to be done.

It would help if our state legislature stopped hanging the Leandro ruling up in court and just paid what the state owes our schools, so they could hire more nurses and counselors.

It also would help if legislators stopped trying to put complex children into simple boxes. They have enough pressure.

Loving parents and supportive friends help. But sometimes, families need to turn to professionals.

Let’s make sure access to those professionals is available to avert this crisis.

For more information, go to www.triadmentalhealth.org.