The Christmas classic: Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus

Many of us grew up with these immortal words of response by Francis P. Church in The New York Sun from 1897, words that still bring out our childlike wonder. Merry Christmas and thank you, readers — the Journal editorial board.

Dear Editor! I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, “If you see it in The Sun it’s so.” Please tell me the truth: Is there a Santa Claus?

Virginia O’Hanlon

115 West Ninety-Fifth Street

Virginia, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.