Our view: A divided nation

As we write, a few 2020 races have been determined and settled — others, not so much. But if we can characterize the election in any sort of general way, it would be this: Nobody’s happy.

There was no sweep — no wave, red or blue, as many prognosticators predicted. On the federal level, whomever is finally announced president, government will still be divided and gridlock is likely to be the order of the day.

In Winston-Salem, we congratulate Mayor Allen Joines for winning a sixth term. He’s been a popular and effective leader, he’s avoided scandal and we welcome his steady hand as we struggle through COVID days.

We congratulate North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on a second term. We’ve been pleased with his attentive response to coronavirus and expect his conscientious, science-based approach to continue.

Winston-Salem’s Dale Folwell, a Republican, has won a second term as state treasurer as well as N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat. And it also looks certain that Republican Sen. Thom Tillis will serve another term. Long-time public servants, Reps. Joyce Krawiec and Donny Lambeth, Republicans, will be returning to the General Assembly. Again, we offer our congratulations.