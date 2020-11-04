Our view: A divided nation

As we write, a few 2020 races have been determined and settled — others, not so much. But if we can characterize the election in any sort of general way, it would be this: Nobody’s happy.
There was no sweep — no wave, red or blue, as many prognosticators predicted. On the federal level, whomever is finally announced president, government will still be divided and gridlock is likely to be the order of the day.
In Winston-Salem, we congratulate Mayor Allen Joines for winning a sixth term. He’s been a popular and effective leader, he’s avoided scandal and we welcome his steady hand as we struggle through COVID days.
We congratulate North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on a second term. We’ve been pleased with his attentive response to coronavirus and expect his conscientious, science-based approach to continue.
Winston-Salem’s Dale Folwell, a Republican, has won a second term as state treasurer as well as N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat. And it also looks certain that Republican Sen. Thom Tillis will serve another term. Long-time public servants, Reps. Joyce Krawiec and Donny Lambeth, Republicans, will be returning to the General Assembly. Again, we offer our congratulations.
But in a very real sense, we’re all losers. Many contests were close — so close that if a handful of votes had gone the other way, we’d be congratulating others. The state, the country, the political parties will remain deeply divided, unable to agree on our direction, unable to pull together to reach our shared goals of peace and prosperity.
One thing that perhaps many Americans share is the feeling that they are under attack. Minorities struggle against oppression from authority figures that they see as selecting them for special mistreatment. White people struggle against changing demographics and the fear that their way of life — including their religious beliefs and practices — are under threat of persecution. Coronavirus has cost businesspeople and workers their livelihoods. Even rich folks say they’re under attack.
Does anyone not feel beleaguered?
Some of these fears are legitimate. Minorities do suffer, independent evidence shows, from prejudiced treatment.
And the world is always changing.
But too many of these fears have been ginned up by political players who specialize in manipulating frightened people.
This country should be big enough for all of us. This state should be big enough for all of us. We should be able to find our safe niches, exercise our rights and still work together for common cause: promoting economic development while preserving natural resources and beauty. Reducing poverty and bolstering strong educational opportunities. Providing health care for everyone who needs it. The fact that these basics, taken for granted by other advanced nations, are still driving wedges between the American people reveals a sad picture of our nation today.
And we should actively oppose the kind of political gridlock that keeps us from moving forward. Too much partisanship has us voting for our side, right or wrong, good or bad.
Instead of fighting common foes — poverty, climate change, this terrible virus, foreign influences — we’re fighting each other.
Maybe we should all get off social media for a few months and just tend to our families.
And maybe we all need to demand that our political leaders actively work to lessen the partisanship. Maybe each of us needs to call every elected official and say, “We demand that you bring about peace, and if you don’t, this will be your last term.” And mean it. We can't keep going like this, at each other's throats, without disaster.
We believe in America. We believe in its basic decency, even if it’s sometimes blind. And we believe that we have brighter days ahead of us, if we look, honestly, at where we are and where we’re going, not with partisan eyes, but with eyes that seek and honor truth.
