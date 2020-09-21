Our view: A new park at Belews Lake

Just as autumn begins — and just when we needed it most — comes some good news for nature lovers in Forsyth County and surrounding areas: The county is in the process of purchasing 216 acres on Belews Lake for a new county park.
The acquisition is the result of a grant from the state’s Clean Water Management Trust Fund that will allow Forsyth County to purchase the tract from Duke Energy for $640,000. This is a bargain and, in addition to creating a new park, allows the county to save the land from clear-cutting.
Located on the southern end of the lake in the northeastern corner of the county, the tract is clean and has no environmental issues such as the coal ash basin that is at the center of controversy at Duke Energy's Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County. So Assistant County Manager Damon Sanders-Pratt told county commissioners last week.
"There are pines on it and a lot of shoreline," William Lewis, the assistant director of business operations for the county parks, told the Journal’s Wesley Young. "That is the good thing about it. It is going to be a nice addition for that part of the county."
The deal has been in the works for a couple of years, during which time the county has done its due diligence. It held public hearings and sent questionnaires to get residents’ input.
Some people who live near the park site told the county that they were worried about the impact of more traffic in the area.
But, although no plans have been drawn up yet, it sounds as if the park will provide a peaceful reprieve for visitors. The county will look for ways to develop walking trails, picnic areas and other less-intensive park uses, the Journal reported. A fishing dock is likely, and canoe and kayak access, but one of Duke Energy’s conditions for the sale was that there be no boat ramp and that park activities be more on the passive side, Sanders-Pratt said.
"We think it will be good for the area," Sanders-Pratt said. "We will staff it, clean it up on a regular basis, and it will be more eyes on that region. We will be a good neighbor as we are at all of our parks."
The park is a clear victory for nature lovers, in addition to other recent developments like the conservation easement on 92 acres of farmland owned by the Crossnore School & Children’s Home, improvements to Hanging Rock and Pilot Mountain state parks, and the development of new segments to Winston-Salem’s greenway trail system. Local residents value the changing of the seasons and the restorative power of the outdoors. And properly so, in this most beautiful area.
Though development should be deliberate, we can’t help wishing the county could put in a parking lot and hiking trail by this coming weekend. We could use it.
The use of local parks and other outdoor facilities has increased significantly in response to the pandemic. Despite our species’ cleverness at engineered indoor comfort, we’re still refreshed and revitalized by the natural world. Well-developed and managed parks improve our quality of life and encourage others to join us here.
So, even though the park won’t be opened immediately, we’re grateful for the good work done by our county officials to acquire and develop parkland for public use. Forsyth County shines in that regard.