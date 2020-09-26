Our view: A threat to democracy

When’s the last time Republicans in the Senate had to assure the American people that, following a presidential election, we would have a peaceful transfer of power?
Not within the lifetime of anyone reading this, that’s for sure. But on Thursday, in response to President Trump’s assertion that he would not step down if he wasn’t satisfied with the outcome of the election, the Senate quickly and unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming its commitment to a peaceful transition of power. As we go to press Friday, Trump has for several days declined to agree to leave office if he loses the election.
This is far beyond banana republic territory. It’s a threat to our democratic republic.
The very question came about because of his continued but unfounded assertions that the election will be a “big scam” that will surely wind up before the Supreme Court — which conveniently bolsters his defense for pushing through another court nominee.
"Well, we're going to have to see what happens,” Trump replied when a reporter questioned him on Wednesday. “You know that. I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster.
"Get rid of the ballots and ... we'll have a very peaceful — there won't be a transfer frankly. There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control."
After some outcry, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said, "The president will accept the results of a free and fair election." But even that is contingent on his subjective acceptance that the election will be “free and fair.”
Anyone wondering whether there’s a scintilla of truth to Trump’s claims should keep in mind that in 2017, by executive order, Trump created a commission to investigate voter fraud, led by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, which disbanded in January 2018 — with no results to show.
It’s also instructive that on Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray affirmed that there's no proof of a national attempt to defraud the 2020 election. Election officials throughout the country, including in North Carolina, have asserted the safety and integrity of their processes.
Trump referred on Thursday to nine military ballots found discarded in Pennsylvania — which were discovered and are being investigated by election authorities. Few details had been released as we went to press.
But nine ballots hardly indicate a vast conspiracy, as Trump alleges.
Trump has also repeatedly claimed that “vote by mail” and “absentee voting” systems are different, and argued that “statewide mail-in voting” systems have “tremendous potential for voter fraud.” Attorney General William Barr has backed his assertion while offering no evidence.
But the states that use those systems disagree. Multiple studies have found very little evidence of significant voter fraud anywhere in the U.S. North Carolina residents can track their mail-in ballots on the N.C. Board of Elections website.
That won’t stop Trump from convincing many in his base. And therein lies the danger that a significant segment of the population may reject the outcome of the election and may even, in response, turn violent.
“It’s impossible to underscore how absolutely extraordinary this situation is — there are really no precedents in our country,” Chris Edelson, an American University professor who has studied the expansion of presidential power during national emergencies, told The New York Times. “This is a president who has threatened to jail his political opponents. Now he is suggesting he would not respect the results of an election. These are serious warning signs.”
“This may be the most damaging thing he has ever done to American democracy,” presidential historian Douglas Brinkley told the Times.
Not only will Trump not commit to a peaceful transition, but his campaign has been discussing contingency plans to bypass election results and appoint loyal electors in battleground states where Republicans hold the legislative majority, The Atlantic reported last week. This is an outrageous attempt to stack the deck in his favor rather than accept the outcome.
One would almost think that Trump expects to lose.
It’s anyone’s guess whether Trump believes what he’s claiming or whether this is some tactic intended to bolster his campaign — or whether the worst is true: that he’s attempting to subvert democracy and win the election through illicit means. But considering how far outside the political norms this president travels by habit — he has obstructed all attempts to investigate his administration and welcomed foreign participation in our elections — it’s easy to think the worst.
For anyone who still doubts the seriousness of the matter, it’s significant that several senatorial Republicans, who are usually submissive to the president’s words and actions, felt it necessary to risk his displeasure and speak up — though they did so without mentioning his name.
It should be kept in mind that many of these same Republicans also assured us that they’d never vote for a Supreme Court justice in the year preceding an election.
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that such an unconventional president, who has conquered every attempt at restraint, would continue to push the limits in his quest for power. At this point, we must all be vigilant and, without fail, vote.
