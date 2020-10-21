Our view: Another Confederate statue gone

Our congratulations go to all of those who worked together to remove a long-standing Confederate statue from downtown Lexington last week. It had stood in the square at the Old Davidson County Courthouse since 1905, but was dismantled and removed Thursday following 141 days of protest. Like other such monuments, its presence was questionable at best and, at worst, an offensive symbol of white supremacy that should have no place in North Carolina today.
The city of Lexington sued Davidson County for permission to have the statue removed following protests led by area civil rights activists, which were met with resistance from counter-protesters.
"The Confederate monument has become a figurative powder keg and thus a public nuisance and must be abated quickly," the city said in its court filing. "Relocating the monument temporarily will prevent injury, unrest, damage to property and while at the same time protecting and preserving the monument."
Tensions were growing during the protests and city authorities feared they would result in violence. Nevertheless, Davidson County authorities fought to keep the statue in place.
In perhaps a strange twist, the statue’s owner, the Robert E. Lee Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy No. 324, came to an agreement with the city to have the statue relocated to somewhere outside the city limits.
Debra Barta, president of the chapter, said that the group wished it could keep the statue where it was, "(b)ut it is not practical in today's political climate."
"Our goal has always been the preservation of the memorial," Barta said during a hearing last week, "and I fear for its safety, the safety of the citizens and the safety of the community. People should not have to live in fear. Folks should not be intimidated by others on one side or the other."
That’s a gracious and enlightened concession.
"We remain grateful that the monument's owners were willing to work with us on this solution," Lexington Mayor Newell Clark said, "and are hopeful this is another key step toward a peaceful resolution during this important moment in history."
"We were so happy," LaQuisha Johnson, one of the protesters and a member of the group Unity for Change, said in a phone interview Friday afternoon. "I feel very proud of what we'd done out there."
She should.
Supporters of the monument remained bitter, claiming that the statue’s removal was motivated by politics.
Well … yes. But its installation, some 40 years after the end of the Civil War, was also motivated by the politics of the Jim Crow era. It served as a site for Ku Klux Klan ceremonies in the 1920s and '30s as well as for recent protests held by members of white supremacy groups, as the city said in its complaint.
While some of the protesters visited the empty site on Friday, one counter-protester hurled racist language at them — which is perhaps not the best way to make the case that a statue doesn’t represent racism.
"We would like for the city to come together,” Johnson said. “To stop with the separation. Stop with the negativity. ... It doesn't have to be a bunch of madness."
She’s right. We’ve got a crisis of division and rancor in our society today and it’s fed, in part, by adherence to offensive symbols and false but ingrained beliefs that separate us. The removal of the statue is a step in the right direction, but it’s only one step in a larger journey. Our divisions will only be healed through patience, conversation and understanding.
