Our view: Another Confederate statue gone

Debra Barta, president of the chapter, said that the group wished it could keep the statue where it was, "(b)ut it is not practical in today's political climate."

"Our goal has always been the preservation of the memorial," Barta said during a hearing last week, "and I fear for its safety, the safety of the citizens and the safety of the community. People should not have to live in fear. Folks should not be intimidated by others on one side or the other."

That’s a gracious and enlightened concession.

"We remain grateful that the monument's owners were willing to work with us on this solution," Lexington Mayor Newell Clark said, "and are hopeful this is another key step toward a peaceful resolution during this important moment in history."

"We were so happy," LaQuisha Johnson, one of the protesters and a member of the group Unity for Change, said in a phone interview Friday afternoon. "I feel very proud of what we'd done out there."

She should.

Supporters of the monument remained bitter, claiming that the statue’s removal was motivated by politics.