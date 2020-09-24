Our view: Another Tillis reversal

“There should be no hearings,” Tillis said. “There should be no confirmation. The most pragmatic conclusion to draw is to hold the Supreme Court vacancy until the American people’s voices have been heard.”

That, of course, was when President Barack Obama sought to nominate a moderate judge, Merrick Garland, to the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Now that the almost identical situation has arisen in 2020, Tillis is saying the exact opposite, joining the GOP rush to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“The president has the responsibility and the authority to nominate a justice,” Tillis said last week at a Trump rally in Fayetteville. “As a member of the Judiciary Committee, I’ve seen the list of justices. He’s going to nominate one of those justices and I’m going to vote for their confirmation.”

The major difference between now and then, of course, is that a Republican president is in power.

Obama nominated Garland for a seat on the bench 237 days before the election.

Trump says he will reveal his nominee on Saturday, only 38 days before the election.