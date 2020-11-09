Our view: Coronavirus rages on

It’s been the better part of a year since we first heard that COVID-19 was no big deal and would, one day, miraculously go away. Recently, we’ve heard repeated claims that we’re “rounding the corner,” that it’s practically over.
Instead, it’s raging worse than ever.
As the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, last week was one of the most staggering weeks of the pandemic, as daily U.S. records were repeatedly broken. Wednesday’s record of 102,831 confirmed cases was broken on Thursday with 121,888 reported new infections — a 20% increase.
“I think we’re in for a rough four months,” Thomas Russo, head of infectious disease at Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo, said. “This is the year of COVID. We have to realize it’s not business as usual and a lot of the things we like to do, we cannot do safely.”
Cases are going up in North Carolina, which will soon reach 300,000 after 2,094 new cases were reported Sunday.
Forsyth County is on the brink of reaching 10,000 cases with 157 new cases reported Sunday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the second-highest daily case count since mid-March.
We’d hoped, by this time, to be done with the virus, roaring back to life, liberty and prosperity. But we’re not. We in the Journal building feel the disappointment as keenly as anyone.
This is an especially frustrating development for people who have done everything they were supposed to do — sequestered themselves and their families, washed their hands frequently, worn masks for every outing and maintained a safe distance from others. Why haven’t we beaten this yet?
Part of the reason is that not everybody has been cooperating. Some have swallowed an alluring pack of distortions that make them think and act like there’s no real threat. Somebody is scheming, not to keep them healthy, but … to do exactly what, we’re not sure. There’s some advantage to tricking people into wearing masks when they don’t have to? Who would benefit from that, the mask makers?
President Trump has assisted this line of thinking, despite the many infections among his own staff and family. That number now includes North Carolina son and current White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who tested positive last week for coronavirus, and HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, who tested positive on Monday.
We wish them both a speedy recovery. It’s reassuring to know that they'll receive the most sophisticated medical care in the modern world.
Not all the blame can go to virus deniers. Some, understandably, are tiring of the effort and becoming lax in their practice.
“Right now, most people are still removed from the consequences of getting COVID-19,” according to Johns Hopkins Hospital psychologist Carisa Parrish. “The risk might not feel real to them if they don’t know anyone who’s sick with COVID-19.” So, she says, they’re not quite as vigilant as they should be.
As frustrating as it is, we’ve got to keep up the efforts. Someday it will be behind us.
Some have learned to roll with the changes, adopting practices like working from home, walking outdoors to get fresh air and exercise, socializing over the internet, using the hand-sanitizing stations that many businesses have put on their sites and ordering take-out food to enjoy at home.
On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden outlined his COVID-19 plan, based on stringent science, including an advisory board of experienced public-health officials. Every American should hope the plan succeeds.
And Trump’s claims that a vaccine is right around the corner may finally be proved true. Results are early, but Pfizer claims that a vaccine it is testing has been found to be more than 90% effective. This could be a game-changer.
But it won’t be available immediately.
Lives hang in the balance, and we want to save as many as possible. Please, everyone, act responsibly.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.