Our view: Despite claims, coronavirus is still here

We’re not “rounding the corner,” as President Trump claims.

And we’re not “living with it.” We’re still dying from it.

And it's getting worse.

As of Friday, 115 individuals had died of coronavirus in Forsyth County since mid-March. One hundred and fifteen people won’t be returning home to their families. One hundred and fifteen fathers, mothers and children likely picked up the virus from someone who breathed it onto them.

Statewide, more than 4,000 have died. Nationwide, the number is almost a quarter of a million. And in almost every state of the union, last week, cases and deaths were ticking upward, not downward.

On Thursday, a single-day record of 77,640 new coronavirus cases were reported in the U.S. The previous high was 75,723 on July 29. Medical officials are calling this coronavirus's “third surge” and warn that it could be the deadliest yet.

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper called for a three-week extension of Phase Three of the state's lockdown plan, saying it’s necessary because cases have been rising daily.

Trump says people are tired of the virus.