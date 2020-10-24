Our view: Despite claims, coronavirus is still here

We’re not “rounding the corner,” as President Trump claims.
And we’re not “living with it.” We’re still dying from it.
And it's getting worse.
As of Friday, 115 individuals had died of coronavirus in Forsyth County since mid-March. One hundred and fifteen people won’t be returning home to their families. One hundred and fifteen fathers, mothers and children likely picked up the virus from someone who breathed it onto them.
Statewide, more than 4,000 have died. Nationwide, the number is almost a quarter of a million. And in almost every state of the union, last week, cases and deaths were ticking upward, not downward.
On Thursday, a single-day record of 77,640 new coronavirus cases were reported in the U.S. The previous high was 75,723 on July 29. Medical officials are calling this coronavirus's “third surge” and warn that it could be the deadliest yet.
In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper called for a three-week extension of Phase Three of the state's lockdown plan, saying it’s necessary because cases have been rising daily.
Trump says people are tired of the virus.
Of course we’re tired — especially doctors and nurses, EMTs, mental-health counselors, teachers and everybody whose career has been put on hold — some of them are tired to their bones. That’s why we need true leaders to step forward and encourage us to stay the course. That’s why we all need allies to set good examples and urge us to take care of ourselves, not act like a bunch of drunken teenagers on spring break in Florida.
Our forebears lived through the Great Depression. They experienced hunger, lost jobs and lost homes, and had to thrift their way through life. They were tired.
But they didn’t pretend it was over and go on spending sprees. They bore down. They made sure their children were fed and safe.
But because people in our generation have become tired, they’ve also become sloppy, and as a result, infections are rising.
We know how to stop it; we’re just not doing it.
We have to redouble our efforts.
State agencies have asked 36 N.C. counties to enhance virus restrictions, including by imposing fines on businesses that don’t enforce mask-wearing and closing high-risk venues like bars and night spots.
“There could be some tightening of restrictions post-election, as cases may continue to rise given the general fatigue of the populace that has resulted in less adherence to the guidelines,” Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, told the Journal’s Richard Craver last week.
According to internal reports from the White House coronavirus task force, revealed last week by Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, the Trump administration has known that cases were going up for almost two months.
But Trump lied about it, claiming that the virus was behind us. We’re all supposed to get over it, open up our businesses and schools and dance like a robot on a stage.
He’s been barnstorming the nation with dangerous close-quarters rallies, including another one last week in North Carolina. He’s been bad-mouthing medical and scientific authorities like Dr. Anthony Fauci, eroding trust in their expertise. All in hopes of boosting his reelection prospects.
Some are so lured by the fantasy picture he paints that they can’t tear themselves away.
Some of them will get sick. Some will die.
It falls to rational people to ask: If Trump lies to the American public about a pandemic that is killing literally hundreds of Americans a day, what won’t he lie about? His business dealings? His opponent’s policies? Voter fraud?
This is a tough time for everyone, even the most privileged, as we see more local businesses close and more of our neighbors have to turn to skimpy state government resources to try to get by.
We also have to risk our health for the essential activity of voting. It’s more necessary now than ever.
So many of these deaths could have been prevented, had our president been capable of meeting the task.
It's not too late for us to turn the tide and keep our own communities safe. We just have to reject the false prophets that urge us to ignore the truth. We have to be vigilant. It's hard. But we can do it.
