We made it to another Friday.
The cooler temperatures of the last couple of days helped, as did some good news gleaned from here and there. We deserve a little relaxation – maybe with dinner and a movie.
The Streatery – street dining in downtown Winston-Salem – has been so successful that it’s continuing tonight and Saturday night. Tonight, Trade Street will be closed between Fifth Street and Martin Luther King Drive between 5 and 10 p.m. so that diners can relax at tables outside. On Saturday night, Fourth Street, from Spruce to Liberty streets, will be closed for those hours.
Street dining has been a boon for restaurants that have struggled to keep the doors open as well as local foodies and people in need of a treat. It’s not a return to normal by any means, but it’s a way to get out for a good meal while following safety protocols. It also provides a great opportunity for people-watching.
After dinner, a movie is fun. Winston-Salem now has two drive-in theaters: Marketplace Cinemas on Peters Creek Drive (www.mpcws.com) and The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (www.thedrivemovie.com).
Aperture Cinema is also hosting a drive-in movie this evening at First Presbyterian Church on Cherry Street (www.aperturecinema.com).
Prices are reasonable, snacks are available and the movie selection is classic. Showtimes begin when it gets dark. Buying tickets ahead of time is encouraged to maintain safe distancing.
Somewhere in there, a stroll through the Arts District might be in order, where, among other draws, Artworks Gallery is displaying a window exhibition. No need to enter; the artwork is clearly visible from the sidewalk. There’s also a new 50-foot-long colorful mural along the Long Branch Trail in the Innovation Quarter, again visible to strollers. Look for the representation of the First Presbyterian Church spire.
When it’s time for coffee, Known Coffee recently opened, sharing space with Campus Gas, a restaurant on Polo Road. “I was looking in the Raleigh/Durham area, but a friend said you should look at Winston-Salem. I came to see it and loved it,” the owner, former Floridian Sean Scott, told the Journal’s Michael Hastings. We’d say he’s right.
In addition, Bygood Coffee plans to open by the end of the month in the space formerly occupied by Twin City Hive Coffee Lounge.
This is no doubt a tough time to start or maintain a business. But some see enough of a future in the City of Arts and Innovation to make a go of it. We wish them good fortune.
The economy isn’t booming for everyone, of course. Many are still out of work and struggling in other ways. Now, more than ever, organizations like the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina need our donations, especially since Congress is still at a standstill with assistance for out-of-work Americans.
We remain optimistic. There were grand plans in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County before the virus struck. Some can be revived; some can be reconfigured. New opportunities will present themselves.
On the coronavirus front, Forsyth County had its lowest daily case count in three months last weekend, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported. Nine new cases were reported Sunday, which was a drop from 36 cases on Friday and 39 on Saturday.
Unfortunately, cases rose to daily double digits again this week. As of Thursday, 63 COVID-19 deaths had been reported in Forsyth County. Statewide, the death toll surpassed 2,400.
We’ve got a long way to go.
But it’s encouraging to know, as we’ve witnessed and as readers have told us, that most people in our area are taking the proper precautions when they go out in public: wearing masks, keeping their distance and using the hand sanitizer that many businesses provide on entering. Nothing says, “Let’s work together to get past this,” like these safety steps.
Entering the weekend, let’s all take some time for rest and recreation. We’ve earned it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.