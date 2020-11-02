Our view: Do your part: Vote

There's at least one thing that maybe we can all agree is not “fake news”: Americans are uncommonly motivated to vote in this election.
As of Monday, more than 94 million of us already had cast our ballots early, either by mail or in person.
Among them were historic numbers of young people.
According to the Democratic data firm, TargetSmart, by late last week, more than 6 million voters under 30 already had cast early ballots, versus roughly 2 million early votes during the same time period in 2016.
This suggests that Americans realize the gravity of this election and the power of every vote.
Normally by now, the Journal would have endorsed a long slate of national, state and local candidates (we vote for nearly everything in this state, including soil and water conservation supervisor) based on in-depth interviews, candidate forums, questionnaires and other reporting and research.
But COVID-19 and fewer resources than in the past made it impossible for us to do that this year — at least to the degree of depth and authority that we prefer.
So we won’t recommend candidates. But we do recommend that you pay close attention to our news coverage of the candidates and the issues.
And, if you haven’t yet voted, we hope you’ll consider the following criteria when making your choices on Tuesday.
Will the candidate:
Treat COVID-19 honestly and seriously, as the deadly and persistent health and economic threat that it is — and not a political inconvenience?
Support Medicaid expansion in this state, which would benefit as many as 500,000 uninsured North Carolinians — and which Republican lawmakers in Raleigh have no legitimate reason not to approve, as 39 other states already have — other than to spite Barack Obama?
Respect climate change as the still-looming, urgent global problem that it is?
Choose scientific fact over political expedience?
Support reasonable protections for clean air and water?
Believe in the value and necessity of renewable energy?
Advocate for sensible police reforms as well as investments in social services and mental health programs to relieve those burdens on police?
Support quality and equity in public education?
Work with political opposites to find common ground and end legislative deadlock?
Work to improve — and not destroy — the Affordable Care Act?
Support bipartisan immigration reform?
Promote strong consumer protections?
Oppose politicization of government agencies?
Acknowledge that there is significant work to be done on race relations in America and help facilitate constructive dialogue on the issue?
In a country that has more guns than people, support reasonable gun reforms?
Work aggressively to address foreign meddling in U.S. elections?
Oppose legislative gerrymandering and support nonpartisan redistricting?
Oppose future efforts to suppress voting?
Strive to unite Americans rather than widen and exploit what divides us?
As we see it, nothing on this list is outrageous, unreasonable or radical.
Frankly, the list wouldn’t be as long if these issues hadn’t been neglected or avoided for so many years.
It could be longer.
But we hope you get the idea: We should all look beyond merely winning for one side on Nov. 3.
Hold candidates accountable. Expect results. No, demand them.
Consider the common good. There’s no better time to get started than right here and now, during this raw, stressful, tumultuous year when so much is at stake.
If you haven’t already, do your part today: vote.
