Playing now at a billboard near you: original art.
The results of the ArtPop Street Gallery competition, which selected the work of six local artists narrowed down from more than 60 applicants, will be on king-sized display on billboards throughout 12 regional counties through the end of the year. The billboards went “live” on Monday. It’s like an open-air art gallery, seen while moving.
ArtPop, a nation-wide organization headquartered in Charlotte, collaborated with The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County to select the art. But none of it could have been accomplished without the participation of Lamar Advertising of Greensboro and Adams Outdoor Advertising, which operates in several Southern and Midwest states. Both organizations have donated millions of dollars worth of billboard space over the last few years to make this program happen.
“This collaboration with the billboard industry is one of the arts council’s most rewarding projects,” Randy Eaddy, Arts Council president and chief executive, told the Journal’s Lynn Felder last week. “It recognizes the talent of extraordinary visual artists in our region and places their work squarely in the public eye along our highways. In fact, it creates a ‘Street Gallery’ with countless numbers of viewers each year.”
The six artists are Latisha Coleman, Jaden Cooke, Lance Crumley, Kara Hammond, Jessica Singerman and Jessica Tefft.
Jaden Cooke is a senior high school student who plans to study animation in college. The other five artists are adults. They work in a variety of mediums with a variety of themes.
“It’s a really special piece to me, so I’m excited about seeing it that size,” Tefft told the Journal about her selection. “Photograms are one of the first things that you are taught in the darkroom. It was one of the first techniques that my mom taught to me.
“‘Toy Horse’ is a bit about loss and keeping going, so it’s good for what we’re going through right now.”
Indeed, it is.
The Adams billboards, mostly located along N.C. 158 (Stratford Road) and Salem Parkway, are digital and will scroll through the six artists’ work. Lamar’s billboards are printed vinyl — each artist has his or her own — and spread throughout the area, on I-40, Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Some are also on I-40 in Guilford County. The billboards range in size from 10-by-30 feet to 14-by-48. The art will shift locations over time.
A display of the art can also be seen online at: https://www.artpopstreetgallery.com/triad-2020
We wouldn’t want to encourage anyone to take their eyes off the road for an unreasonable amount of time, but we’re proud of the quality of art produced by our local artists and hope that everyone will find a safe way — designated drivers? — to see and appreciate what they’ve created.
Other artists have also been busy, of course, working ways around the limitations of the coronavirus, including Artworks Gallery downtown on Trade Street. Artworks currently has a “windows gallery,” with art especially displayed to be seen by pedestrians. As ever, the members of this community mainstay have produced work that evokes thoughtfulness and beauty.
In trying times, art can be a balm. In this case, it also provides a great excuse to get out of the house while adding a little uplifting “City of …” creativity to the daily drudgery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.