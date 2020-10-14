Our view: Early voting begins

Early voting begins today in Forsyth and surrounding counties, and if the procedures that have already begun in other states are any indication, we’ll be off to a big start. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if you’re reading this while standing in line outside a polling place.
Record numbers turned out on Monday, the first day of early voting in Georgia — some 126,876, according to the Georgia secretary of state — leading many voters to wait in line for hours.
The same thing happened in Texas on Tuesday, the first day of early voting there.
With an especially consequential election, we expect long lines here, too. Just to be on the safe side, take a book. And a snack. Maybe a chair.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today and Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Those hours, weekday and weekends, will be consistent through the month until Oct. 31, when hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Several locations will be open for early voting, including the Lewisville, Rural Hall, Southside, Clemmons, Kernersville and Walkertown branch libraries as well as the Board of Elections on Chestnut Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
For more locations, go to www.co.forsyth.nc.us/elections/one_stop.aspx
Of course, if you expect to stand in line, it’s also wise to bring a mask and be prepared to maintain safe distances from others. And please, no whining about this, no disruptions. Voting is an individual responsibility, but it’s also a community activity. Be courteous to the needs of others.
It’s unfortunate that the process is complicated not only by the coronavirus, but by the possibility, as occurred last month in Fairfax, Va., of “monitors” who intend to disrupt the process.
Fortunately, we’re not expecting much of that here. Authorities have a plan to make sure people can cast their ballots “without fear of interference or intimidation,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office told Journal reporter Wesley Young earlier this week — but it’s a plan made from an overabundance of caution, not expectation.
"We are just being proactive and letting the public know what safety measures we have in place for the election," Tim Tsujii, the director of elections in Forsyth County said. "Before every election, we have a task force of public safety agencies, all the law enforcement agencies, all the local departments, police, fire, EMS, and have a briefing before every election. We plan and coordinate for each election and go over any emergency contingency plans."
Having said so, if anyone feels threatened or intimidated, they should immediately call 911, Tsujii advised.
Don’t forget that outside each polling place there is a “First Amendment” zone where advocates may approach voters with a friendly smile and a pamphlet — one last chance to promote their candidate. They are mostly harmless. But they have to stop within 25 to 50 feet of the polling place, depending on how the zone is set up.
This is an especially contentious election season, with strange accusations flying from pundits, including President Trump. Some balloting errors have been caught and corrected, but nevertheless overblown to create fear and confusion. As the saying goes, if it weren’t so important, they wouldn’t be trying to keep you from it.
We wish everyone a safe and rewarding experience.
A final note: Thanks to all the volunteers at the polls who help keep our democracy alive.
