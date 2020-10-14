Our view: Early voting begins

Of course, if you expect to stand in line, it’s also wise to bring a mask and be prepared to maintain safe distances from others. And please, no whining about this, no disruptions. Voting is an individual responsibility, but it’s also a community activity. Be courteous to the needs of others.

It’s unfortunate that the process is complicated not only by the coronavirus, but by the possibility, as occurred last month in Fairfax, Va., of “monitors” who intend to disrupt the process.

Fortunately, we’re not expecting much of that here. Authorities have a plan to make sure people can cast their ballots “without fear of interference or intimidation,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office told Journal reporter Wesley Young earlier this week — but it’s a plan made from an overabundance of caution, not expectation.

"We are just being proactive and letting the public know what safety measures we have in place for the election," Tim Tsujii, the director of elections in Forsyth County said. "Before every election, we have a task force of public safety agencies, all the law enforcement agencies, all the local departments, police, fire, EMS, and have a briefing before every election. We plan and coordinate for each election and go over any emergency contingency plans."