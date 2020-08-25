The allegations of racism in the Winston-Salem Fire Department that have come to light recently are shocking, especially when the details are revealed. Just what year is this? The perpetrators, if guilty, need to be weeded out and relieved of their positions.
During a news conference last week, several members of the Omnibus group of current and former firefighters discussed the racism they experienced while part of the fire department. They include offensive social media posts by white firefighters and, in one instance, a gorilla mask being left on the desk of a Black recruit.
Timika Ingram, who worked in the fire department from 2006 to 2010, said she had to leave because of the racial abuse. She was subjected to "atrocities, sexual slurs, evil looks, tensions,” she said — and alleged that her gear had been tampered with.
"From the racially charged and violent-laden social media posts to the witness accounts of verbal threats of violence to protesters, these are clear and blatant violations of city, state and federal policies," member Thomas Penn said.
Never mind policies; they violate simple human decency.
White firefighter Rob Moricle, now retired, affirmed what the Black firefighters said at the press conference, saying that other white firefighters openly said racist things in his presence. He was a firefighter from 1986 to 2013.
"There's no way I can know what these guys go through, because I'm white," Moricle said during the news conference. "It wasn't done to me. I saw the things that were put on Facebook and I knew the firefighters that put them on there. It was disgusting and unacceptable."
Omnibus members said that the perpetrators of the racism are still employed by the fire department. And they laid blame at the feet of Chief William "Trey" Mayo, whom they say should be fired.
The city intends to hire an outside consulting firm to assess the working climate of the fire department.
The members of Omnibus say that’s not enough; they want a say in choosing who will conduct an investigation of the department.
It may not be enough, but it’s a good starting point. We encourage Omnibus to work with the city through this process.
“We are clearly taking their concerns very seriously,” Mayor Allen Joines said earlier this month while discussing a new policy intended to restrict racist content on social media. “I have been and continue to be supportive of issues relating to the African American community. The policy is the same policy that applies to police. It is very appropriate.”
We know the city wants all of its departments to have a good, welcoming reputation. It won’t tolerate racist behavior. No one else should, either. Even if some incidents were associated with some perverted tradition of firehouse hazing, there’s nothing to justify them in this day and age.
A fire doesn’t care the race of the person putting it out. What’s needed are brave, capable firefighters. Race is irrelevant.
Racism doesn’t develop in a vacuum. It’s fed by decisions — decisions to listen to insulting, divisive voices. Decisions to avoid seeking deeper understanding. Decisions that allow racial grievances to fester.
Firefighters who are unwilling to confront and overcome their prejudices should save the city some money and quit now.
