Our view: Increasing internet access

We all know by now, though, that the internet itself is a mixed blessing. It puts the wonders of the world and the libraries of antiquity at our fingertips, but unfortunately, it’s also opened the door for many to dark, dank cesspools of conspiracy thinking and extremism that sometimes expresses itself violently.

A 2018 report from the American Psychiatric Association suggests that 39% of Americans feel more anxious than they did in the previous year. It’s a trend that continues. Some have become adept at manipulating this anxiety and tricking people into accepting falsehoods — and, in some cases, acting on them, like the Salisbury resident who drove to D.C.’s Comet Ping Pong restaurant in 2016 to "self-investigate" online reports of a child sex ring hidden there. After firing an assault weapon — and finding nothing — he was sentenced to four years in prison.

We see many falsehoods springing up now — thicker and thicker, it seems, as the election approaches.