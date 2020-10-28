Our view: Increasing internet access

Earlier this week, the U.S. Agriculture Department announced that it’s providing $2.3 million toward expanding broadband service in rural areas in Davie, Iredell and Yadkin counties. That’s welcome news. The expansion is projected to connect 5,686 people, 67 farms and 18 businesses to high-speed broadband internet in the three counties. This expansion is part of a larger effort led by the ReConnect Program for which Congress has allocated $550 million.
Some may wonder why the agriculture department is involved in improving internet service. But many professions related to agriculture rely on high-speed internet connectivity. It’s essential to the modern farmer, who goes online to get information on weather projections, market information, general agriculture news and information about crop production. Many do so daily.
It’s also essential to manufacturing, mining, forestry and other related professions.
The Agriculture and Rural Prosperity Task Force, an agency established in 2017, recommends broadband for all rural Americans because it is a modern-day necessity — not simply an amenity — in today’s information-driven global economy.
High-speed internet is also useful to the children living in rural communities who have to do their schooling at home right now. About 80% of the 24 million American households that don’t have reliable, affordable high-speed internet are in rural areas, according to the FCC. So every little bit helps.
We all know by now, though, that the internet itself is a mixed blessing. It puts the wonders of the world and the libraries of antiquity at our fingertips, but unfortunately, it’s also opened the door for many to dark, dank cesspools of conspiracy thinking and extremism that sometimes expresses itself violently.
A 2018 report from the American Psychiatric Association suggests that 39% of Americans feel more anxious than they did in the previous year. It’s a trend that continues. Some have become adept at manipulating this anxiety and tricking people into accepting falsehoods — and, in some cases, acting on them, like the Salisbury resident who drove to D.C.’s Comet Ping Pong restaurant in 2016 to "self-investigate" online reports of a child sex ring hidden there. After firing an assault weapon — and finding nothing — he was sentenced to four years in prison.
We see many falsehoods springing up now — thicker and thicker, it seems, as the election approaches.
Appealing but false information is a threat to our democracy and our safety, Melinda Wenner Moyer writes in “Truth vs. Lies,” a periodical produced by Scientific American. “The belief that the coronavirus pandemic is an elaborate hoax designed to prevent the reelection of Donald Trump has incited some Americans to forgo important public health recommendations, costing lives,” she writes.
The proliferation of bad information is one of the hazards of free speech — and more reason for everyone, from school teachers to senators, to learn to distinguish good information from bad. Prudence and good judgment are important, but we can be fooled. The internet is not going away; more tools are needed to learn to use it responsibly.
But it’s a long-term project. Along with broadband connections should come educational resources. In schools and elsewhere, media specialists and library professionals are needed like never before to teach consumers how to tell the difference between reliable information and the unreliable variety.
It’s not enough to have access to the internet. Like any tool, people need to learn how to use it effectively.
