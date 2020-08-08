John Neville was a person. That’s what his son, Sean Neville, asked people to remember last month.
“With all due respect to the media, he’s a story,” Neville told the Journal’s Michael Hewlett. “With all due respect to the protesters, he’s a cause. To me and my family, he’s a human being; he’s a father.”
“He wasn’t perfect. He was human,” his daughter, Brienne Neville, told the Journal’s Michael Hewlett. He loved basketball, Jamaican food and dancing. He could cook almost anything. Born in Chapel Hill, raised in Winston-Salem, he volunteered in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.
Neville died on Dec. 4, 2019, while in custody at the Forsyth County jail, after apparently suffering a seizure and being restrained in a prone “hog-tie” position. While restrained, he asked for help, saying, “I can’t breathe,” “Let me go,” “Help me up” and “Mama.” Subsequently, five former jailers and a nurse now face criminal charges.
Video footage taken of Neville’s final ordeal was released on Wednesday in response to a legal petition from the Journal, the Greensboro News & Record and other news organizations. It includes Neville’s last lucid moments and is harrowing, haunting. By now it’s been seen by quite a few people, including many who felt a moral obligation to acknowledge Neville’s passing.
Following the release, a rally and a vigil were held by the Triad Abolition Project to show support for Neville’s family members, many of whom attended. At the vigil at Bailey Park, Brienne Neville and another son, Tre Stubbs, read poetry. Several groups and leaders issued statements of support and Sean Neville called on people to channel any raw feelings they may have after watching the video into working for change.
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough has walked much of this path with the Neville family. Last week, he offered an apology to the family, a statement that required humility and courage.
Several organizations, including the Winston-Salem Urban League and the ACLU of Winston-Salem, have called on Kimbrough to ban the use of the “hog-tie” position in the county jail. The protocols for its use have been changed, but Kimbrough should ban its use altogether.
We do hope this tragic incident will lead to change. We hope it will lead to improved safety protocols in the jail and serve as a reminder to all of us of the dignity and worth of every individual.
But for John Neville’s children — Sean Neville, Brienne Neville, Kristopher Brown-Neville, Natasha Martin, Tre Stubbs and step-daughter Sierra Gulley — he’s not a story; he’s not a cause; he was their father.
