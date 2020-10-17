Our view: Keep calm and vote

It’s entirely possible that Joe Biden will win the 2020 presidential election.

We’re not saying he will or even that he should. Just that it’s possible. Any reasonable person should be able to acknowledge that.

If anyone knows that elections don’t always go as expected, it should be President Trump.

So while his claim that “the only way Biden can win is if he cheats” is typically boisterous and self-aggrandizing, it’s also dangerous.

Some are so determined that Trump continue his regime that they’re at least claiming to be preparing to fight for it, ready to start the “civil war” that has been boiling over in the festered swamps of the internet.

Among them are members of the white supremacist fight club Proud Boys, who reportedly took Trump’s suggestion earlier this month to “stand back and stand by” to heart.

During a Trump rally in Staten Island last week, a Proud Boy member was recorded saying, "If Trump doesn't get reelected, there's going to be a riot. If he doesn't get elected, this is when you're going to see a civil war. My recommendations to anyone, stock up on ammo, get your guns."