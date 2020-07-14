In the midst of the upheaval caused by coronavirus, it’s appropriate that some local businesses applied and qualified for loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. This program, approved by Congress in April to loan up to $669 billion to small businesses — those with under 500 employees, as well as independent contractors or the self-employed — has allowed them to keep workers on their payrolls and keep their doors open — or stay in shape to open the doors once again when it becomes more reasonable. That tangible relief was just what many needed.
One recipient was Pine Hall Brick Co., which has operated in Winston-Salem for 98 years.
“It was becoming pretty bleak,” Walt Steele, Pine Hall’s chief operating officer, told the Journal’s Richard Craver last week. “While we had some ongoing projects; you couldn’t go out and do customer visits. There weren’t many new homes being started in April and May.
“There was a concern that everybody is going to have to fend for themselves and perhaps take some pretty drastic measures.”
But the PPP loan the company received, of between $2 million and $5 million, stabilized its operations and gave it time to look for other revenue sources.
“We have honored what we believe is the spirit of the program, to keep employees on our payroll even when we didn’t have a lot of productive work for them to do at times,” Steele said.
Business at the three manufacturing facilities of Winston-Salem’s IFB Solutions, the nation’s largest employer of those who are blind or visually impaired, slowed considerably after the pandemic hit. The local company makes prescription eyeglasses, textile fabrics (including face masks) and mattresses, among other goods.
IFB said in a statement that the PPP loan “is enabling us to keep paying our dedicated and courageous workforce who are manufacturing essential products.”
“We were able to focus our philanthropic efforts on critical supporting programs, such as employee training. With proper training, employees in departments that temporarily closed were able to move to departments, like mattresses and textiles.”
The nonprofit Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem Inc. received a PPP loan worth between $350,000 and $1 million.
“It helped us retain our staff by covering payroll costs in May and June, as well as assisted with approved administrative expenses, such as telephone, internet and utility costs,” Sam Matthews, the nonprofit’s executive director, said. “We plan to use all of our loan and request forgiveness by September.”
The loan is especially understandable considering that the Shepherd’s Center had to cancel its big spring fundraising event, a highly anticipated book sale, scheduled for May.
Other local companies, including the parent operator of Greensboro Day School, Salem Academy and College and K&W Cafeteria Inc. received PPP loans.
About 65.2% of all PPP loans nationwide have been for less than $1 million; they will be fully or partially forgiven if businesses show that at least 75% of the money was used to retain or rehire employees, and the rest to pay certain expenses, through June 30. It sounds as if our local folks are using their loans wisely.
It seems inevitable that a program this large would suffer some abuse. In May, federal prosecutors began bringing the first cases of alleged fraud to court.
Some PPP loans have been acquired by organizations — and celebrities — that seem to be wealthy enough to weather the storm without government assistance.
One needn’t be living on the street to qualify for government assistance. But those organizations that can do without, should.
Correction
Tuesday’s editorial stated that the SBI report on John Neville’s death was submitted to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough in April. It was submitted to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.
