It’s a calculated risk, but one that many, even those practicing the best safety protocols, seem ready to take.
Street dining — setting up tables and serving diners on the blocks of Fourth Street between Marshall and Trade streets — has been approved for a trial run by city officials. The blocks will be closed to motor traffic, obviously, and nearby restaurants will be allowed to serve dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. After assessing how things go that evening, more street dining, with extended hours, could be allowed.
This could be a boon for restaurants that have been struggling under coronavirus restrictions, as well as a welcome safety valve for people who need to get out of the house and be around people — which is most of us.
The proposal is the result of efforts on a couple of fronts. Jason Thiel, the executive director of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, has been talking up the possibility with restaurant owners and city officials. In the meantime, Cary Clifford, the owner of Camino Bakery, set up an online petition at Change.org to gather support for street dining that has, as of this writing, generated almost 5,000 signatures.
Clifford’s petition calls for closing the blocks of Fourth Street all the way from Spruce Street to Liberty Street, and Trade Street between Seventh and Eighth streets. If the initial trial goes well, maybe street dining can be expanded in these directions, as well as in other sections of town.
Winston-Salem’s restaurant scene is vibrant, and options have grown in recent years. But it’s among the industries that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19. Many restaurants closed when inside dining was first prohibited, and already some have announced that they won’t be reopening.
“Restaurants are such an important part of the city culture — and the tax base,” Clifford told the Journal’s Michael Hastings. “Every restaurateur I know is 100 percent desperate. The city needs to step up and do everything in its power to help.”
When we can again dine inside safely, we’ll want these culinary and cultural oases.
Inside dining throughout the state is currently restricted to 50% capacity, and we generally think that limitation is wise to protect residents’ health, but it’s not enough to keep many restaurants open.
The risk of contagion decreases outdoors, where air circulates more freely.
Thiel has also proposed another option: placing dining tables in the parking spaces in front of restaurants. He calls these “parklets.” It’s an imaginative idea, and in the City of Arts and Innovation, invites a certain creative flair. We’d like to see it.
Setting the tables up on the street is just part of the picture. Needless to say, diners and servers alike must practice the most stringent safety protocols — and whether they’re able to do so on their own will play a role in whether the practice can continue.
Local restaurant aficionado Carroll Leggett puts it this way: “Individual restaurants will have to take responsibility for closely monitoring. And everyone else is going to be watching. It’s not a ‘party,’ it’s ‘dining.’ No table hopping, congregating, etc. Extend usual gracious hospitality but get diners in and out. Some risk, but low risk done properly — and that is how we are beginning to talk as we see the urgent need for more economic activity.”
We’re confident that restaurant owners will do everything in their power to make this work. We appreciate that while everyone is struggling to make it through this difficult time, which will apparently continue for some time to come, imaginative minds are looking for solutions. The drive-in movie theater at Marketplace Mall, currently partnering with RiverRun International Film Festival on some programming, is another example.
They all give us hope.
Correction
Wednesday’s editorial said that the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem Inc. received a PPP loan worth between $350,000 and $1 million. The actual amount is $71,000. The Shepherd’s Center anticipates completing the loan and asking for forgiveness in September.
