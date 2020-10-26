Our view: Making a better mask

We’re pleased to learn that local manufacturer Hanesbrands is behind the design and production of a new, more breathable surgical mask that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as the Journal’s Richard Craver reported Sunday. It’s well in keeping with our community’s local reputation for medical innovation.
The new two-ply mask has been given FDA emergency approval after meeting requirements for fluid resistance, flammability performance, particulate filtration and breathability, the Journal reported.
The approval is only provisional, meant to speed up our response to the pandemic in the face of concerns about supply and availability. And while they’re being used at UNC Health and Duke Health, they’re not being used in surgical settings and they’re not yet available to the public.
But if all continues to go well, they could be one day.
Hanesbrands worked with the Nonwovens Institute at N.C. State University, a shared biomedical engineers program between N.C. State and UNC-Chapel Hill, and UNC Health infection prevention experts to produce the advanced-design mask. It’s able to utilize fewer layers because it uses a spun-bond fabric, composed of two different polymer materials, to make a single fiber "that has significant strength and bulk that is as effective in filtration as current materials on the market," the institute says.
The mask also uses a duckbill shape.
All of that improves the mask’s comfort level.
By now many of us have learned something of the hierarchy of masks. Generally speaking, fabrics with higher thread counts are better at filtering particles. The World Health Organization recommends that fabric masks have three layers: an inner layer to absorb, a middle layer to filter and an extra outer layer made from a nonabsorbent material like polyester.
N95 masks are the gold standard; they seal tightly around the nose and mouth so that few viral particles seep in or out. A recent Duke study showed that less than 0.1% of droplets were transmitted through an N95 mask while the wearer was speaking.
Surgical masks are also superior, filtering up to 98.5% of large droplets and 89.5% of aerosols.
“Hybrid” masks — combining two layers of 600-thread-count cotton with another material, like silk or flannel — are an effective homemade option. They filter at least 94% of small particles and least 96% of larger particles, according to a study from the University of Chicago.
From there, the efficiency drops, through two-layer cotton masks, one-layer cotton or silk, down to scarfs or bandanas, which should be considered options of last-resort.
But anything is better than nothing.
Hanesbrands does make a three-ply, disposable medical surgical mask that’s now available to consumers. Some 40 million such masks were being manufactured per week as part of a federal contract to fight the virus with some of the work being done in North Carolina facilities.
Some masks are considered disposable because, in an effort to make them affordable, the fabrics used are fragile and don’t withstand extended use.
It’s a sign of American ingenuity that some manufacturers are now considering masks’ fashionability factor and producing some intended to be aesthetically appealing. But however fancy a mask appears, its effectiveness should still be the highest priority.
Meanwhile, we’re beginning to see masks being disposed of in public places, on streets and in parks — which is just sloppy. Come on, folks. You can wait to reach a trash can.
We’re in this now for the long haul; the pandemic may last until 2022, according to researchers at the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.
We’re likely to see more advances in personal protection as we go forward. We’re glad that Hanesbrands is doing its part. The rest of us should follow suit.
