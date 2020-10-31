Our view: More lies from the president

North Carolina set another grim record Thursday with a report of 2,885 new cases. One hundred three of those cases were in Forsyth County, with another death on that day, bringing the tally to 120.

Two people who attended Trump’s rally in Gastonia on Oct. 21 were later discovered to have tested positive for the virus, according to the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services. They might have infected others who attended.

It’s true that there’s been a drop in mortality among hospitalized coronavirus patients, as doctors get better at helping patients survive.

But their expertise has done nothing to reduce the rate of infection. And the mortality rate is still higher than many infectious diseases, including the flu.

We’re all aware by now of Trump’s attempts to downplay the virus. But even with that knowledge at the public’s fingertips, he continues to press his case and continues to mock people who take precautions.

Surely his supporters are not so gullible as to pretend these facts are not real.