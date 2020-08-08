We may as well get comfortable in Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s long-ranging plan to reopen the state — we’re going to be here for a while — at least until Sept. 11. So the governor announced Wednesday.
This is the third time the restrictions have been extended. This means that many businesses, including private bars, fitness centers, arcades, bowling alleys and gyms, will remain closed.
Fortunately, some businesses remain partially open, including restaurants, retail stores and, with an 11 p.m. curfew, breweries, wineries and distilleries. In downtown Winston-Salem, restaurants are also experimenting with Saturday night street dining. So far it’s been a successful way to change the pace.
We can grouse and commiserate, but Cooper’s decision is smart. Unlike some legislators who have avoided requiring safety protocols, Cooper has put public health first and foremost. He’s been unafraid to take responsibility and do the right thing.
“Other states that lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher,” Cooper said last week. “We won’t make that mistake in North Carolina.”
He’s certainly not consumed with worry about his popularity, or boosting his reelection campaign.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Wednesday that four of the five metrics used to judge our state’s progress have stabilized or leveled off over the past seven to 10 days, though at elevated levels.
“Stable is good, but decreasing is better,” Cooper said.
“Any progress is fragile, as other states have shown with sudden and devastating surges in viral spread,” Cohen said.
In the meantime, as of Friday, Forsyth County had 5,091 coronavirus cases, with 51 of them resulting in death. The country is approaching 5 million cases of coronavirus and over 160,000 deaths.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves joined the rational states on Tuesday, issuing a statewide mask mandate while texting, “I want to see college football. The best way for that to occur is for us all to realize that wearing a mask, as irritating as that can be & I promise I hate it more than anyone watching, is critical.”
There are a lot of things we’d like to do. But as tough as it is, we’ve got to quash the virus first. Then we’ll be free to do whatever we like — within reason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.