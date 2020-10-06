Our view: Not chastened

Now I think I know
What you tried to say to me
And how you suffered for your sanity
And how you tried to set them free
They would not listen, they're not listening still
Perhaps they never will
— From the song “Vincent” by Don McLean
Even the sobering news last week that President Trump had been hospitalized with COVID-19 — and has placed others at risk by not following his own experts’ safety protocols — hasn’t chastened some Americans.
Certainly not prominent Republican skeptics who continue to stare medical reality in the face — and blithely ignore it.
GOP leaders in a number of states continue to oppose commonsense public health measures.
This, even as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 passes 210,000. And even as a growing circle of prominent Republicans are announcing that they have tested positive for the coronavirus.
They include a familiar face, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who was among guests at the White House on Sept. 26 when the president announced his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Photos of Tillis meeting with Barrett show neither wearing a mask, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported.
USA Today reported Monday that an analysis of photos and video footage revealed that only about 50 of the 180 people in attendance wore masks.
The roster of people who have tested positive for the virus is a veritable Who's Who of prominent Republicans: the first lady, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel and Utah Sen. Mike Lee. Now add White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who tweeted Monday that she, too, has tested positive.
Yet Republican governors and lawmakers throughout the country continue to resist mask mandates and other safety measures.
On the same day the president was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the Republican majority on the state Supreme Court in Michigan reversed a 1945 law that had empowered Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, to enact a mask mandate, among other anti-virus measures.
In Wisconsin, which ranks third in the nation in new cases per capita, Republicans filed a court motion Friday in support of a lawsuit seeking to repeal a mask mandate by Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat. In Louisiana, the Republican-controlled state House is pushing to undo safety measures enacted by Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat.
Do you see a pattern here?
The president had provided a glimmer of hope in a statement that his own COVID-19 scare had shaken loose his stubborn denial.
“I get it and I understand it," the president said of the virus in a video posted Sunday.
Not much later the president strongly suggested he hasn’t learned enough, tooling around in an SUV and waving at supporters.
“This is insanity,” an attending physician at Walter Reed, James P. Phillips, tweeted Sunday. “Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die.”
So much for “getting it.”
"Don’t be afraid of Covid," Trump tweeted Monday before returning to the White House. "Don’t let it dominate your life."
He took the message a little further with a tweet Tuesday morning, telling his followers that more people die from the annual flu than have died from COVID.
But in 2018-2019, there were 34,000 U.S. deaths attributed to influenza, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2019-2020, there were 22,000. The comparison is inaccurate and dangerous.
Further, the point is not to "be afraid" of COVID. It's to respect it and to use what we know now to beat it — even if you don't have teams of doctors at your bedside and instant access to experimental drugs. It is starving the virus of new victims so that recovery can be sustainable and lasting. You don’t do that by pretending that 2+2 = 50.
Or by violating the rules at the first presidential debate by not wearing masks, as members of the Trump entourage did last week, and then refusing to wear them when asked.
Of course, we still hope somehow that's Trump's bout with the virus will change his mind and his heart.
But it's a long shot. Incredibly, Trump senior campaign adviser Jason Miller told CNN Sunday that no changes are planned going forward for Trump rallies, where tightly packed attendees routinely flout mask-wearing and safe distancing.
They would not listen, they're not listening still
Perhaps they never will
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!