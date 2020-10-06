Our view: Not chastened

The president had provided a glimmer of hope in a statement that his own COVID-19 scare had shaken loose his stubborn denial.

“I get it and I understand it," the president said of the virus in a video posted Sunday.

Not much later the president strongly suggested he hasn’t learned enough, tooling around in an SUV and waving at supporters.

“This is insanity,” an attending physician at Walter Reed, James P. Phillips, tweeted Sunday. “Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die.”

So much for “getting it.”

"Don’t be afraid of Covid," Trump tweeted Monday before returning to the White House. "Don’t let it dominate your life."

He took the message a little further with a tweet Tuesday morning, telling his followers that more people die from the annual flu than have died from COVID.

But in 2018-2019, there were 34,000 U.S. deaths attributed to influenza, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2019-2020, there were 22,000. The comparison is inaccurate and dangerous.